Patricia Scholl Cibula of Enon, VA, went home to be with the Lord June 26, 2019. Mother of five sons, Edward Jr., David, Stephen, Jonathan and Samuel. She was a mother and grandmother of great strength and love and practical wisdom. She is the grandmother of Ian, Emilio, Jenny, David Jr., Sophie, Chloe, Jordan, Zoe, Grace and Kaia. Her daughters-in-law are Luz Cibula, Linda Cibula, Lindy Cibula and Lora Cibula. She was born in The Dalles, Oregon, August 17, 1939. Her father, William "Jack" Scholl, served in WWII and Korea with distinction. Her mother, Pearl D. Scholl, was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Carolyn. She graduated from Prince George High School in 1958 and had the honor of marching in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade. She raised five boys in addition to running an antique business, Patricia's Antiques and Treasures. She had great artistic taste and flair. She was a gifted and gentle communicator and was a quiet example of patience and endurance and waiting on the Lord. We are forever indebted to her for the love, devotion and guidance. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at New Apostolic Church in Hopewell, VA. The family will receive friends an hour before the service. Burial will take place in Bethlehem Congregational Church Cemetery in Disputanta, VA. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 30 to July 1, 2019