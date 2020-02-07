|
March 26, 1946 - January 14, 2020
Our beloved Patricia (Pat) Scott Carnesi, 73, of Georgetown, TX, passed away from breast cancer peacefully at home with family by her side on January 14, 2020.
She was born to the late Byrnes E. Scott and is survived by her mother, Nannie Mae Scott on March 26, 1946, in Logan County, Kentucky.
She married Donald (Don) Carnesi in 1992 where they made their home in Virginia until they relocated to Georgetown, TX, in September 2018 in order to be closer to her daughter and grandsons.
Pat is survived by her two children, Scott Stevenson and his wife Lori, Hilary Aderholt Warthan and her husband Chad; two step-daughters and their spouses, Tiffany Carroll (Dan) and Shelley Ballard (Duane). She is also survived by eight grandchildren; Adam and his wife Ceara, Colin, Cayden, Colsen, Brittany, Alexis, Kylie and Ian; as well as her only sibling, Clara Dobbs of Russellville, KY.
Pat never met a stranger, loved by all that knew her and friends with many. She will be missed by her dear friends she had from all over.
There will be a memorial service at The Heights Baptist Church in Colonial Heights, VA, on Saturday, February 15th with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m.
In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her memory to the Virginia Breast Cancer Foundation at: http://vbcf.org/donate
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020