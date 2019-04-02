|
It's with heartfelt sorrow we announce the departing of Ms. Patricia Woolfenden of Petersburg, Virginia, who entered into eternal rest Monday, April 1, 2019, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Ave., Petersburg, Virginia (North Dinwiddie County), Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson Sr., funeral director (804)732-5959 and (804)834-3330. Online condolence may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 2, 2019
