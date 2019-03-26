|
Mr. Patrick H. Barbour, 77, of Chesterfield County, transitioned to his eternal home on Thursday, March 21, 2019, surrounded by his loving and devoted wife and daughter. He was born in Halifax County and moved to Petersburg in 1966. He was the son of the late Bayton A. Barbour, Sr. and Rebecca Dixon Barbour. He was blessed to be raised in a loving family, and the oldest of five children. His siblings James, Bayton Jr., Raymond, and Loretta predeceased him.
He was baptized at an early age at Crystal Hill Baptist Church in Crystal Hill, VA. After relocating to Petersburg, Virginia, he joined Bethany Baptist Church. He later moved his membership to Union Branch Baptist Church in Chesterfield County, where he was a member of the Bus Ministry, Seniors Ministry and attended Noon-Day Bible Study Class prior to his decline in health.
He was a 1962 graduate of Mary M. Bethune High School in Halifax, VA, and a 1980 graduate of Virginia State College (University). After obtaining his degree in Industrial Arts Education, he taught at Carter G. Woodson Middle School in Hopewell, VA, for a short period before working as a substitute teacher at Dinwiddie Middle and High School. He further pursued a career as a Vocational/Educational Specialist at Pocahontas Correctional Unit in Chesterfield, VA, where he retired in 2002. After his retirement, he become a city bus driver for GRTC in Richmond and later for PAT in Petersburg.
He received an Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army in 1966. Patrick loved traveling and planned trips with his family every year. The family toured 28 states in the United States, Canada, and the Bahamas. He was an avid master gardener and planted a variety of vegetables to share with neighbors, friends and family.
After receiving a Certificate in Photography from John Tyler Community College, he invested in several cameras and volunteered to take photos of weddings, church directories and community events for a number of years. His favorite teams were the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers.
He leaves to cherish precious memories: a loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Virginia Fultz Barbour; one daughter and son-in-law, Tyrian and Tony Tyler; one granddaughter, Trinity Tyler, all of Prince George County, VA; one godson, Bernard Jones II of South Chesterfield, VA; two uncles, Rev. Dr. Franklin Dixon of Fort Washington, MD, and Robert Dixon of Long Island, VA; four aunts, Almeda Dixon Lee of Fort Washington, MD, Mary Dixon of Natalie, VA, Joyce Dixon of Rustburg, VA, and Hilda Dixon of Fort Washington, MD; four brothers-in-law, Leroy Fultz and wife, Dorothy of Petersburg, VA, Raymond Fultz of Denver, CO, Earnest Fultz of Petersburg, VA, and Richard Fultz of Haverhill, MA; sisters-in-law, Louise Oakley of Haverhill, MA, Marjorie Barbour of South Boston, VA, Hallie Barbour of North Chesterfield, VA, Gloria Barbour of Petersburg, VA; a devoted friend and neighbor, Bernard Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, Chesterfield, VA, the Rev. Dr. Kenneth Eugene Rioland, Jr., Pastor, officiating, and Associate Minister Thomas Cardwell, Jr. of Israel Baptist Church, Washington, DC, eulogist. The interment to follow at the Union Branch Baptist Church Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019