PATRICK LORENZO WASHINGTON
1962 - 2020
Mr. Patrick Lorenzo Washington was born on April 15, 1962 to the late Margie Washington Thomas and John Tyler. Patrick was raised in Petersburg, VA, and reared in the Pin Oaks neighborhood. From an early age, his passion was music and his favorite instrument was the guitar. In the 70's, him and a group of his friends formed a band called the "Soul Connection." The other band members were Ronald & Darren Bates and Bobby Price.

After graduating from Petersburg High School, he entered the United States Army and had a tour of duty in South Korea. After being Honorably Discharged, he married the love of his life, Truemiller Howard, and they had three children. He was baptized at Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith.

Later, he moved to Washington, DC and lived there for fifteen years. In DC, he studied Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management at L'Academie de Cuisine Culinary School and became a cook at Clarion Hotel. He relocated back to the Central Virginia area a couple of months ago before transitioning from life on August 27, 2020.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Debra W. Hicks, and his great niece, Chandra Johnson.

He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his three devoted children, Apostle/Rabbi Patrick N. Washington, Heather Jones (Reese), and Marcus L. Washington; a sister, Sandra Bland (Wondriet); three brothers, Anthony R. Washington (Pia) of Capitol Heights MD, Ronnell S. Washington (Haleema) of Atlanta GA, and Tyrone Southerland; one uncle, Ronald Washington of Charlotte NC; two aunts, Paulette Burrows (Johnnie) and Mildred Cheatham of Baltimore MD; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Apostle/Rabbi Patrick N. Washington, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
September 2, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of grief. May the love of family, friends and special memories bring you comfort.
Vilma Short
September 2, 2020
Greeting Words Of Peace To All The Family. I am sending Peace and Love during your time of sorrow. Let God's deep love and understanding help you in your grief. May you find Strength, Comfort, Peace Hope from God, Family Members and Friends during this journey. May the light of God's Love embrace every one of You Forever. Patrick and I grew up together and I will always remember Him as PATTY CAKE! Tyrone Sister Brenda
Brenda Spratley
Friend
September 2, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers to the Washington family, God BLESS you all
Sonja ( smookjuice ) Gilliam
Friend
September 1, 2020
Words can not express the heartache, pain and hurt we are feeling for the family due to the passing of your love one, Patrick. Wishing there was something to do to ease the pain. We are sending our deepest sincere condolences to the entire family. Know this is a very difficult time but cherish those fond memories of Patrick in your hearts forever. Another Guardian Angel to watch over each of you. Keeping you all in prayers along with sending our love and blessings.
Delano (Peewee) & Bertha (Cookie) Bland
August 31, 2020
My words are few. My heart is heavy. I love you. I am surely going to miss you. Rest in Paradise, Uncle Pat. Thank you always for the encouragements, the laughter and the good times. Your Niece KiKi (in Uncle Pat's voice)
Nakisha Hicks
Family
