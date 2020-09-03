Mr. Patrick Lorenzo Washington was born on April 15, 1962 to the late Margie Washington Thomas and John Tyler. Patrick was raised in Petersburg, VA, and reared in the Pin Oaks neighborhood. From an early age, his passion was music and his favorite instrument was the guitar. In the 70's, him and a group of his friends formed a band called the "Soul Connection." The other band members were Ronald & Darren Bates and Bobby Price.
After graduating from Petersburg High School, he entered the United States Army and had a tour of duty in South Korea. After being Honorably Discharged, he married the love of his life, Truemiller Howard, and they had three children. He was baptized at Refuge Temple Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ of the Apostolic Faith.
Later, he moved to Washington, DC and lived there for fifteen years. In DC, he studied Culinary Arts and Restaurant Management at L'Academie de Cuisine Culinary School and became a cook at Clarion Hotel. He relocated back to the Central Virginia area a couple of months ago before transitioning from life on August 27, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; sister, Debra W. Hicks, and his great niece, Chandra Johnson.
He leaves behind to cherish his memories: his three devoted children, Apostle/Rabbi Patrick N. Washington, Heather Jones (Reese), and Marcus L. Washington; a sister, Sandra Bland (Wondriet); three brothers, Anthony R. Washington (Pia) of Capitol Heights MD, Ronnell S. Washington (Haleema) of Atlanta GA, and Tyrone Southerland; one uncle, Ronald Washington of Charlotte NC; two aunts, Paulette Burrows (Johnnie) and Mildred Cheatham of Baltimore MD; and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Saturday, September 5, 2020 in the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, Apostle/Rabbi Patrick N. Washington, eulogist. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.