Words can not express the heartache, pain and hurt we are feeling for the family due to the passing of your love one, Patrick. Wishing there was something to do to ease the pain. We are sending our deepest sincere condolences to the entire family. Know this is a very difficult time but cherish those fond memories of Patrick in your hearts forever. Another Guardian Angel to watch over each of you. Keeping you all in prayers along with sending our love and blessings.

Delano (Peewee) & Bertha (Cookie) Bland