Patrick Michael "Mike" O'Hare Jr., 57, of Disputanta, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Michael O'Hare Sr. Mike was employed with Southeastern Engineering Sales for over 35 years. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and history enthusiast who enjoyed hiking battlefields with his dog Axel by his side. Mike was loved by many as a softball coach for 16 years in Prince George County. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dixie Stroud O'Hare; daughters, Meaghan Campbell O'Hare, Aidan Carr O'Hare, Ireland Ann O'Hare and Kieran Michael O'Hare; mother, Carla Campbell O'Hare; brothers, Sean O' Hare (Diane) and Kevin O'Hare (Lisa) and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Beacon Hill Church, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell, VA 23860. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. one hour prior. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 2 to June 3, 2019