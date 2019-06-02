Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Beacon Hill Church
401 N. Main St
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
1:00 PM
Beacon Hill Church
401 N. Main St
Hopewell, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PATRICK O'HARE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PATRICK M. O'HARE JR.


1961 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PATRICK M. O'HARE JR. Obituary
Patrick Michael "Mike" O'Hare Jr., 57, of Disputanta, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick Michael O'Hare Sr. Mike was employed with Southeastern Engineering Sales for over 35 years. He was an avid Notre Dame fan and history enthusiast who enjoyed hiking battlefields with his dog Axel by his side. Mike was loved by many as a softball coach for 16 years in Prince George County. He is survived by his beloved wife, Dixie Stroud O'Hare; daughters, Meaghan Campbell O'Hare, Aidan Carr O'Hare, Ireland Ann O'Hare and Kieran Michael O'Hare; mother, Carla Campbell O'Hare; brothers, Sean O' Hare (Diane) and Kevin O'Hare (Lisa) and several nieces, nephews and in-laws. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at the Beacon Hill Church, 401 N. Main St., Hopewell, VA 23860. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m. one hour prior. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 2 to June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.