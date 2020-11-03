Paul Ashton Spain, 59, of Colonial Heights, went to be with The Lord, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Paul is survived by his wife, JoAnna Michelle Spain; parents, Bernard Arnold Spain (Libby) and Ruth Longstreet Jenkins; stepdaughter, Madison Wellington; sister, Cindi Neal; niece, Ashton Bohannon (Vincent); great-nephew Alexander Bohannon; great-niece, Avalynn Bohannon; many other loving relatives and three cats, whom he loved dearly. Paul was an avid University of Alabama fan. He was a talented skateboarder. Paul was a 1980 graduate of Colonial Heights High School where he was a successful wrestler. He went on from there to win various medals for state competitions in wrestling. He was an excellent trim carpenter and was known as one of the best around. Paul loved to read and was interested in politics. Paul loved a good party and spending time with those who knew and loved him. He was a devoted Christian and loved The Lord. Paul will be missed by all that knew him. The family will receive friends from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Thursday, November 5, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Home, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, VA 23834. A graveside service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park, 2901 W. Hundred Road, Chester, VA 23831. Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.