Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
6616 Boydton Plank Rd
North Dinwiddie, VA 23803
(804) 479-8881
Resources
More Obituaries for PAUL WINTERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAUL C WINTERS


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAUL C WINTERS Obituary
Paul Charles Winters, Sr., 86, of N. Dinwiddie passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Born September 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul Leroy Winters and Violet Smith, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Winters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Muriel Annette Winters; three children, Sandra W. Ogburn, Muriel Taylor and husband, David, Paul Winters, Jr.; four grandchildren, Robert Ogburn and wife, Erin, Monica Ogburn, Jennifer Taylor, Paris Winters; four great-grandchildren, Brennan, Carter & Dylan Ogburn, Khloe Slagle; and other extended family members and friends.
Interment will be private in Blandford Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAUL's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -