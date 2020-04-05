|
Paul Charles Winters, Sr., 86, of N. Dinwiddie passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020.
Born September 8, 1933, he was the son of the late Paul Leroy Winters and Violet Smith, and was also preceded in death by his brother, Robert Winters.
He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Muriel Annette Winters; three children, Sandra W. Ogburn, Muriel Taylor and husband, David, Paul Winters, Jr.; four grandchildren, Robert Ogburn and wife, Erin, Monica Ogburn, Jennifer Taylor, Paris Winters; four great-grandchildren, Brennan, Carter & Dylan Ogburn, Khloe Slagle; and other extended family members and friends.
Interment will be private in Blandford Cemetery. Funeral Arrangements are being handled by the Dinwiddie Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 5 to Apr. 6, 2020