Mr. Paul D. Ward was born on April 12, 1963, to the late Clarence E. Ward and Louise J. Ward, the youngest of 12 children. Paul departed his life on earth when God called him home at 11:34 a.m. at Southside Regional Medical Center on January 9, 2020, after a short illness.
He resided in Gloucester, VA, for a short period of time before moving to Southside Virginia Training Center in 1971. Paul accepted Christ at an early and was baptized at Zion Hill Baptist Church where he remained an honorary member. He loved listening to all genres of music. Paul was loved by everyone who knew him and he enjoyed hearing the voice of his sisters and nieces as they sang to him.
Paul left a smile on everyone's face that was blessed to be in his presence. His infectious demeanor and charismatic laughter filled the hearts of all that encountered him. The family could be found on any sunny day in April celebrating Paul's birthday, and rejoicing with him until the sunset.
Paul was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Louise Ward; brothers, Carl and Ned Ward; sister, Sadie Ward, and two nieces, Lisa Ward and Kenyel Taylor.
Paul leaves to cherish his memories: three brothers, Clarence Ward (Joyce) of Gloucester, VA, James Ward (Helen) of Joppatown, MD, and Reginald Ward (Cathy) of Portland, OR; five sisters, Shela Harris of Gloucester, VA, Madeline Ward of Owings Mills, MD, Elaine Wongus (William) of Joppa, MD, Juanita Gordon of Chesterfield, VA and Ophelia Ward (Tyrone) of Prince George's County, MD; three aunts, Gracie Ward, Bertha Burrell and Rebecca Ward all of Gloucester, VA; thirteen nieces; eighteen nephews, thirty-six great nieces; forty-three great nephews; twenty-one great-great nieces; fifteen great-great nephews; a host of cousins and friends.
Special thanks to Hiram Davis Medical Center and Ms. Deloris Jones for their constant care to our beloved Paul. The family would also like to thank Juanita Gordon for all her time and outstanding dedication not only to Paul but to the family as well.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at Zion Hill Baptist Church, 10256 Indian Road, Gloucester, VA. The interment to follow in the church cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020