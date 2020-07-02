1/1
PAUL GEORGE BERNARD WALLACE
1945 - 2020
Paul George Bernard Wallace of McKenney, VA, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, June 28th, 2020 at SRMC surrounded by his family. Paul was a loving brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Paul was born on November 10th, 1945, in Dewitt, VA, to the late William and Ora Wallace. At an early age, Paul joined St. Thomas AME Methodist Church where he remained a member until the church closed. Paul was the founding member of the gospel singing group, "The Faithful Stars". He was previously employed at Nole's Bakery and Continental Cane until his health failed.

In addition to his parents, Paul was preceded in death by four siblings: Christine Moss, Floyd Wallace (Maybel), Ricardo Wallace, and Montel Rhodes.

He leaves to cherish two sisters: Gertrude Winfield and Naomi Coleman (James), both of Dewitt, VA. Six children: Muriel Wallace Ferebee (Minister Alvin) of Chesapeake, VA, Trinity Bonner of Petersburg, VA, Derrick Coleman (Latrelle) of North Dinwiddie, VA, Bernard Coleman of McKenney, VA, Audrey Giles (James) of Prince George, VA, and Karen Wallace of Dinwiddie, VA. Seven grandchildren: LaTesha Keene (Darius) of Chesapeake, VA, Tierra Mason (Adam) of Elizabeth City, NC, Takaya Lewis of Warfield, VA, NaJia Mason of Petersburg, VA, Amayah Bonner and Tremaine Bonner of Fredricksburg, VA, Drake Wallace of Petersburg, VA, and seven great-grandchildren.

Paul was outgoing, known by many, and could be considered the life of the party. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00p.m. at the J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.

A graveside celebration of life service for Mr. Paul G. Wallace will be held 11:00A.M. Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence, 19109 McKenney, Virginia 23872, Rev. Anthony Ferebee, Pastor, Officiant, and Minister Alvin Ferebee, Eulogist. The family is asking that relatives and friends assemble at 10:45 at the residence on the day of service.
Professional funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, Virginia 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., Funeral Director, (804) 732-5959 or (804) 834-3330. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
2
Viewing
12:00 - 09:00 PM
J. L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment
JUL
3
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
at his residence (assemble there at 10:45 AM)
