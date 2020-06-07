PAUL M TAYLOR
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PAUL's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mr. Paul McCullin Taylor of 22428 Poole Road, Yale, VA, departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 82. "Blance/Kye" as he was affectionately known was born on April 23, 1938 in Yale, VA, to the late Wade Taylor and Ruth Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Louise Hinton and brother Emmette Taylor.
He attended Sussex Central in Sussex, VA. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Yale, VA. Paul was employed for six years at Georgia Pacific and twenty-seven years at Vejnar Septic, Company.
Paul loved playing his guitar and singing. He also loved his workshop and tools, collecting toys and pranking his children and grandchildren.
Paul leaves precious memories to his wife, Shirley M. Taylor; five children, Eric Taylor (Sarn), Ruth Taylor (Barry), Fitzgerald Taylor (Peggy), Clinton Taylor (Rosa), and Pantina Phillips (Michael); grandchildren, Titana, Eric, Tasha, Joeilliam, Christopher, Ariela, Tiffany, Zion, Clinton Jr., Josiah and Trinity; great grandchildren, Quintè, Kingston, Javion, Amauri, Ameere, Azayis, and Tomaz; two sisters, Virginia Williams (Jimmy) and Susie Harris (Johnny) and brother, Wade Taylor (Annie). Paul also leaves precious memories to Cynthia Taylor and Raphaea Parham whom he raised like his own; his special cousin/best friend, Howard Jones; special/devoted person, Guillermo Class; and a host of loving and wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Taylor Family Cemetery, Yale, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Taylor Family Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 South Avenue
Petersburg, VA 23803
804-732-8911
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
June 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Calvin J Parham
Family
June 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Calvin J Parham
Family
June 6, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Vernie Parham
Family
June 6, 2020
My deepest heartfelt sympathy 2 my family,,earth has no sorrow that HEAVEN cannot heal,Paul will b missed.
Jacqueline Jones
Family
June 6, 2020
To Shirley and the rest of my family. I am sorry to hear of Paul's passing. May God hold you close and give you strength in these trying times.
Beverley Turner
Family
June 6, 2020
Yes I was a Daddy girl! I will miss you for the rest of my life. I know you are in God's hands now and I'm happy you not suffering any more. Daddy i will love you forever!!!!!!!!!!
Ruth Taylor
Family
June 6, 2020
My heart is so heavy. There are no words. He was a wonderful father, husband, brother, brother in law, and uncle. Rest in Heaven. Love you Family. ❤
Kimberly Parham
Family
June 6, 2020
Parham/ Taylor Family: Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. I take this occasion to express Sincere condolences to the family at this time, in my prayer that the loving memories that were shared during his life will be a source of Strength for you all during this difficult time. May the Peace, Love and Grace of Almighty God be with you all. God Bless!!!!! On the wings of an Angel, Paul simply flew away to Glory to make Heaven his new Home.
Viola M. Hinez
Family
June 5, 2020
Loving Light Dishgarden
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved