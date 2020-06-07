Mr. Paul McCullin Taylor of 22428 Poole Road, Yale, VA, departed this life on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the age of 82. "Blance/Kye" as he was affectionately known was born on April 23, 1938 in Yale, VA, to the late Wade Taylor and Ruth Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Louise Hinton and brother Emmette Taylor.
He attended Sussex Central in Sussex, VA. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Yale, VA. Paul was employed for six years at Georgia Pacific and twenty-seven years at Vejnar Septic, Company.
Paul loved playing his guitar and singing. He also loved his workshop and tools, collecting toys and pranking his children and grandchildren.
Paul leaves precious memories to his wife, Shirley M. Taylor; five children, Eric Taylor (Sarn), Ruth Taylor (Barry), Fitzgerald Taylor (Peggy), Clinton Taylor (Rosa), and Pantina Phillips (Michael); grandchildren, Titana, Eric, Tasha, Joeilliam, Christopher, Ariela, Tiffany, Zion, Clinton Jr., Josiah and Trinity; great grandchildren, Quintè, Kingston, Javion, Amauri, Ameere, Azayis, and Tomaz; two sisters, Virginia Williams (Jimmy) and Susie Harris (Johnny) and brother, Wade Taylor (Annie). Paul also leaves precious memories to Cynthia Taylor and Raphaea Parham whom he raised like his own; his special cousin/best friend, Howard Jones; special/devoted person, Guillermo Class; and a host of loving and wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Taylor Family Cemetery, Yale, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
He attended Sussex Central in Sussex, VA. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Yale, VA. Paul was employed for six years at Georgia Pacific and twenty-seven years at Vejnar Septic, Company.
Paul loved playing his guitar and singing. He also loved his workshop and tools, collecting toys and pranking his children and grandchildren.
Paul leaves precious memories to his wife, Shirley M. Taylor; five children, Eric Taylor (Sarn), Ruth Taylor (Barry), Fitzgerald Taylor (Peggy), Clinton Taylor (Rosa), and Pantina Phillips (Michael); grandchildren, Titana, Eric, Tasha, Joeilliam, Christopher, Ariela, Tiffany, Zion, Clinton Jr., Josiah and Trinity; great grandchildren, Quintè, Kingston, Javion, Amauri, Ameere, Azayis, and Tomaz; two sisters, Virginia Williams (Jimmy) and Susie Harris (Johnny) and brother, Wade Taylor (Annie). Paul also leaves precious memories to Cynthia Taylor and Raphaea Parham whom he raised like his own; his special cousin/best friend, Howard Jones; special/devoted person, Guillermo Class; and a host of loving and wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 A.M., Monday, June 8, 2020 at the Taylor Family Cemetery, Yale, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 7 to Jun. 8, 2020.