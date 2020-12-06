1/1
PAULINE A. JONES
Pauline A. Jones, 87, of Hopewell, Virginia passed away on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. She was born in Pulaski, VA on June 9, 1933. She is predeceased by her husband; Donald C. Jones of Hopewell, son; Timothy Lee Jones of Prince George, and grandson; Timothy A DeVine of Colonial Heights as well as several brothers and sisters.
Pauline was married in August 1955 to Donald C. Jones. After getting married she moved to Hopewell, VA, where she worked at Seward Luggage for over 20 years before retiring. Pauline was blessed with 2 children, 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Pauline is survived by her daughter; Cynthia DeVine (Thomas) as well as her grandchildren; Thomas K. DeVine (Joy), Timothy Jones (Taryn) and Ashley Jones as well as many extended family and friends. Pauline was a member of The Cawson Street Church of Christ. She loved going to Hardees and enjoying coffee with her friends and spending time with her family. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend. Pauline made her mark in this world and will be greatly missed. A Chapel service will be held on Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home, Inc.
820 West Broadway Avenue
Hopewell, VA 23860
(804) 458-8516
