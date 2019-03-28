|
Pauline Celestine Mason Jones, 75, transitioned to her eternal resting place on Saturday, March 23, 2019, surrounded by family and friends after a lengthy illness.
"Tine" as she was affectionately called by her family and friends, was born on August 21, 1943, to the late Mildred Hill Mason and Edward W. Mason in Southampton County, VA. She attended and graduated from the Southampton County Public Schools. She was a former employee of Allied Chemical now AdvanSix (formerly Honeywell) for over 10 years.
"Tine" was preceded in death by three sisters, Alice L. Conaway, Olivia Williams and Mildred A. Mack; and two brothers, Alvin Mason and Spencer Mason.
She is survived by her daughter, Tara Jones Lewis (Henry Jr.) of Dinwiddie, VA; son, Eric Jones (Penny) of Henrico, VA; one fur baby "Bentley;" two sisters, Corine Booker of Zuni, VA, and Betty Brown (Phillip) of Waverly, VA; one brother, Edward Mason of Lake Charles, Louisiana; three grandsons, John Holleman, III, Thomas Hall and Christian Lewis; and a host of nieces, one devoted, Carrie Parker (Peaches), nephews, cousins and many friends, among them three devoted, Garland Lee and Ann and John Graves.
Viewing for Ms. Pauline M. Jones will be on Thursday, March 28, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and on Friday, March 29, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment.
Funeral Service for Ms. Pauline M. Jones will be held on Saturday, March 30, 2019, at 12 noon at the Rose of Sharon Apostolic Church, 438 Elm Street, Waverly, VA 23890. Bishop Shawn Lewis, Pastor, Rhema Word Ministeries, Petersburg, VA, officiating. Interment will follow in the Butts Family Cemetery, Route 648 Old Hickory Road, Courtland, VA 23837. Family and friends are asked to assemble at the residence on the day of service at 10:15 a.m.
Professional services entrusted to the staff of the J.L. Dodson and Sons Funeral Establishment, 25824 Greensville Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803, Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr., funeral director, (804) 732-5959. Online condolences may be registered at www.jldodsonandsons.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019