The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
For more information about
PAULINE CLARKE
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for PAULINE CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PAULINE CLARKE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PAULINE CLARKE Obituary
On the morning of April 14, 2020, rev. Dr. Pauline Clarke peacefully transitioned into Glory. She was educated in Dinwiddie County and a 1967 graduate of Southside High. She also graduated from Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tommie Sr. and Adlean Thorpe; her brothers Frank Wilton and James Monroe Thorpe. She faithfully attended Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA.
She is survived by her devoted husband Cardwell Clarke; two sons William Thorpe and Michael Montgomery; also left to cherish her memories are six loving sisters Mary Jackson, Blanche Arnold(John), Gale Winfield(Floyd), Frances Burns, Cecila Thorpe, Pamela Thorpe; one brother Tommie Thorpe, Jr.; three grand-children, a host of great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a god daughter Antoinette Smith and extended family that she loved very much which includes all of the Olive Branch Church family. She will be missed by many.
A public viewing will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
A private graveside service for Rev. Clarke will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie.
Services are being provided by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PAULINE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
Download Now