On the morning of April 14, 2020, rev. Dr. Pauline Clarke peacefully transitioned into Glory. She was educated in Dinwiddie County and a 1967 graduate of Southside High. She also graduated from Virginia Union University, Richmond, VA.
She was preceded in death by her parents Tommie Sr. and Adlean Thorpe; her brothers Frank Wilton and James Monroe Thorpe. She faithfully attended Olive Branch Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, VA.
She is survived by her devoted husband Cardwell Clarke; two sons William Thorpe and Michael Montgomery; also left to cherish her memories are six loving sisters Mary Jackson, Blanche Arnold(John), Gale Winfield(Floyd), Frances Burns, Cecila Thorpe, Pamela Thorpe; one brother Tommie Thorpe, Jr.; three grand-children, a host of great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, a god daughter Antoinette Smith and extended family that she loved very much which includes all of the Olive Branch Church family. She will be missed by many.
A public viewing will be held from 4 pm to 8 pm on Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at the funeral home.
A private graveside service for Rev. Clarke will be held Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at the Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, Dinwiddie.
Services are being provided by Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St. Petersburg, VA (804)863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020