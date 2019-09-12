The Progress-Index Obituaries
|
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 863-4411
PAULLEN RAGSDALE
Viewing
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
Funeral
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home - Petersburg
530 S. Sycamore Street
Petersburg, VA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Bloomfield Baptist Church
10608 White Oak Church Road
Wilsons, VA
PAULLEN E'LOIS RAGSDALE


1944 - 2019
PAULLEN E'LOIS RAGSDALE Obituary
Ms. Paullen E'lois Ragsdale, 75, of Chester, Virginia, peacefully entered into eternal rest on Monday, September 9, 2019, at the Chippenham Medical Center. She was born March 18, 1944, in Dinwiddie County, to the late Russell and Louise Moore. At an early age she confessed Christ and joined the Bloomfield Baptist Church. She received her formal education in the Dinwiddie County School System and was a graduate of the Southside High School, Class of 1963. Paullen was a retired employee of the Commonwealth of Virginia, having served at Central State Hospital, and Southside Virginia Training Center, after 29 years.

She received her Cosmetology degree and was a stylist at J. Harrison Salon, Petersburg, for many years. She enjoyed spending times with her family, especially her grandchildren, and loved cooking. Besides her parents, she was also proceeded in death by her two brothers, Russell Moore, Jr., Leon Moore; and sister, Norma Jean Moore Brown.

She leaves to cherish her fond memories, the father of her two daughters, George J. Ragsdale; two daughters, Andrea Ragsdale of Hopewell and Crystal Ragsdale of Chester; two grandsons whom she loved dearly, Andre Ragsdale and Shawn Graham, Jr.; one brother, Robinette Moore; one sister, Violet Moore, both of Petersburg; a special son whom she loved over the years, Shawn A. Graham, Sr. of Arlington, WA; three aunts, Rena Brown of Blackstone, Edith Brown of Petersburg and Edmonia Brown of Chesapeake; sister-in-law, Linda Moore of Richmond; host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank the staff of the Lucy Corr Nursing Facility, Chippenham Medical Center, and Dr. Beverly Spencer of MCV cardiology.

The family will receive relatives and friends at the residence of her brother, Robinette Moore, 2035 Fort Rice Street, Petersburg, and may be contacted at (804)919-4061 – Crystal, (804)931-8676-Andrea, (804)519-6517 –Robinette, (804)720-0472 – Violet.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 1 p.m. at the Bloomfield Baptist Church, 10608 White Oak Church Road, Wilsons, Virginia, Rev. Louis Newvill officiating. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

Public viewing will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 12 noon to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel, and the family will also assemble there at 12 noon on the day of the service for the procession to the church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804) 863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019
