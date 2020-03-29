|
Pearl B. Bidleman, 77, of S. Chesterfield, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020. She was born on June 12, 1942, in Fairmont, North Carolina, to the late Furnie and Lois Rogers. Mrs. Bidleman was a member of Faith Baptist Church, Colonial Heights, where she enjoyed working in the nursery. She loved to garden, babysit children, and volunteer at a nursing home where everybody loved her. She is survived by her devoted husband, Gary Bidleman; sisters, Margaret Gonzalez, Jeanette Stewart, Joyce Bunnell, and Betty Jayne; and brothers, McNeill Rogers, Douglas Rogers, William Rogers, and Robert Rogers. A private service will be held at Southlawn Memorial Park with Reverend Gene Ballance officiating. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020