E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Graveside service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bermuda Memorial Park
1901 Bermuda Hundred Road
Chester, VA
View Map
PEGGY A. GRIFFIN


1933 - 2019
PEGGY A. GRIFFIN Obituary
Peggy A. Griffin, 86, of Colonial Heights, passed away Saturday, December 14, 2019. She was born in Arkansas on March 29, 1933, to the late Joseph and Sally Jo Weaver. Mrs. Griffin taught Sunday School at Immanuel Baptist Church, where she was a member for many years. She also retired with United Virginia Bank after over 20 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Van Leon Griffin; and 13 siblings.
She is survived by her children, Deborah Ann Jenkins (Wilton) and David L. Griffin Sr. (Joy S.); grandchildren, Van, Naoma, Willie Jr., Jennifer, David Jr., and Melissa; eleven great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Bermuda Memorial Park, 1901 Bermuda Hundred Road, Chester, Virginia 23836. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Immanuel Baptist Church, 620 Lafayette Avenue, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
