Peggy Kaylor Grimm Evans, age 83, passed away in her sleep at Lucy Corr Village in Chesterfield, Virginia, on April 26, 2020.
She was born at home in Letart, Mason County West Virginia, to Frederick T. Kaylor and Lilly Frances Rickard Kaylor, the eighth of ten children.
She is preceded in death by husband George Edward Grimm and husband William Bradford Evans; three brothers; Elroy, Robert, & Quentin, and three sisters; Phyllis Miller, Valeria McCallister, and Carolyn Woods.
She is survived by her children; Timothy Grimm of Prince George, VA, Casey Grimm and wife Debby of New Orleans, Cheryl Sloan and husband Chuck of Prince George, VA, Paula Holcomb and husband Dave of Virginia Beach, VA, and Bill Evans and wife Tsuneko of Camarillo, CA; eleven grandchildren (including favorite grandson Matthew), and three great grandchildren; brother Wendell Kaylor and wife Zelma of New Haven, WV, sister Jane Crow of Glen Easton, WV, special sister Mary McCrady and husband Jim of Parkersburg, WV, sister-in-law Heddie Kaylor of Virginia Beach, VA, and brother-in-law Fred Woods of Kirkersville, OH.
Peggy was a fighter and struggled with Multiple Sclerosis from the age of 35, but never gave up. She is remembered fondly for turning the most boring time into a fun and exciting game.
She loved to play pranks on her numerous nieces and nephews and always had a sassy remark at the ready.
A Celebration of Life will take place at the Hoffman family cemetery in Mason County, WV and home of Rhonda and Rusty Wood in Letart, WV, site of the Kaylor family farm. Date to be announced.
May God be with this uncharacteristically strong willed woman.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 5 to May 6, 2020