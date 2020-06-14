Peggy Jo Stainback, age 69, originally from Hopewell, VA, passed away May 26th, 2020 peacefully in her sleep in Jacksonville, FL after a long battle with cancer.



Peggy is survived by her husband, Rufus Stainback, their three children, Paula Schepise and her husband John Schepise, Melissa Wilson and Samuel Stainback and his husband Dan Stainback. Peggy leaves behind 5 grandchildren; Ashley, Carrington, Andrew, Chase & Samantha, and 4 great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bill & Mavis Pierce.



A Celebration of Life party will be held in Virginia at a future date.

