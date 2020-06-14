PEGGY J. STEINBACK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share PEGGY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy Jo Stainback, age 69, originally from Hopewell, VA, passed away May 26th, 2020 peacefully in her sleep in Jacksonville, FL after a long battle with cancer.

Peggy is survived by her husband, Rufus Stainback, their three children, Paula Schepise and her husband John Schepise, Melissa Wilson and Samuel Stainback and his husband Dan Stainback. Peggy leaves behind 5 grandchildren; Ashley, Carrington, Andrew, Chase & Samantha, and 4 great-grandchildren, extended family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Bill & Mavis Pierce.

A Celebration of Life party will be held in Virginia at a future date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Jun. 14 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved