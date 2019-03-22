|
Peggy Lee Vaughan Perkinson, 69, of Wilsons, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She is the widow of Bennie H. Perkinson, Sr., and is also predeceased by her father, Thomas E. Vaughan.
Peggy is survived by her mother, Eunice Edmonds Cogbill; daughters, Barbara L. Goff, Lillie Mae Perkinson and Peggy Ann Perkinson; son, Bennie H. Perkinson, Jr (Christina); grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Tiffany, Tyler, Sarah, Michelle, Steve, Alex, Nick and Lizzy; great grandchildren, Alaina, Jazlyn, Grayson and Brooklyn; sisters, Midge Griffin (Larry), Connie Slate (Carl), Debra Lane (Mark) and Sandra Davidson (Roy); and brother, Arthur Lee Mayes, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Hebron Presbyterian Cemetery, 8804 Wells Road, Ford, VA 23850. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019