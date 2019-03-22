Home

Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
(434) 292-4343
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Joseph B. McMillian Funeral Home - Blackstone
1826 Cox Road P.O. Box 130
Blackstone, VA 23824
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
3:30 PM
Hebron Presbyterian Cemetery
8804 Wells Road
Ford, VA
PEGGY LEE VAUGHAN PERKINSON

PEGGY LEE VAUGHAN PERKINSON Obituary
Peggy Lee Vaughan Perkinson, 69, of Wilsons, VA, passed away on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. She is the widow of Bennie H. Perkinson, Sr., and is also predeceased by her father, Thomas E. Vaughan.
Peggy is survived by her mother, Eunice Edmonds Cogbill; daughters, Barbara L. Goff, Lillie Mae Perkinson and Peggy Ann Perkinson; son, Bennie H. Perkinson, Jr (Christina); grandchildren, Leigh Ann, Tiffany, Tyler, Sarah, Michelle, Steve, Alex, Nick and Lizzy; great grandchildren, Alaina, Jazlyn, Grayson and Brooklyn; sisters, Midge Griffin (Larry), Connie Slate (Carl), Debra Lane (Mark) and Sandra Davidson (Roy); and brother, Arthur Lee Mayes, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home, 1826 Cox Rd. (Bus. Hwy. 460), near Blackstone. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3:30 p.m. in Hebron Presbyterian Cemetery, 8804 Wells Road, Ford, VA 23850. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2019
