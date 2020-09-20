1/1
PEGGY LITTLE PEADEN
Peggy Little Peaden, 81, of Hopewell, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020. She was born in Pitt County, North Carolina on October 22, 1938 to the late Irvin and Dolly Little. She enjoyed sewing, was a member of Women of the Moose, and was the former owner of Hearts and Flowers Florist, Hopewell. More than anything she loved family gatherings and cherished the time she spent with those she loved. Mrs. Peaden was preceded in death by her husband, Edward F. Peaden; and daughters, Vicki P. Sanford and Sharon P. Goulder. She is survived by her daughters, Tammy Peaden (Kerry Smith) and Lisa Peaden-Acord (Ray); sons-in-law, Alvin (Sandy)Sanford Jr. and David Goulder; grandchildren, Melissa Tucker (Jerry), Kimberly Walker (John), Adlai King Jr., Ashley Taylor (Brandon), Ashley Goulder, Christopher King (Sarah), Derek Hamrick (Kimmie), Katie Sanford (Matt), Kaitlyn Pegram (Justin), Adrienne King (BJ), and Garrett Horton; great-grandchildren, Kaloeb, Kaylee, Collin, Nate, Lexie, Carter, Austin, Wyatt, Isaiah, Isaac, Sebastian, Lacey, Chance, Rylee, Aiden and Aysin; and siblings, Margaret Howlett, Geraldine Lewis, Kay Smith, and Janie Jarmon. A graveside service will take place at 2 p.m. on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George, VA 23805. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (cff.org/donate). Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Southlawn Memorial Park
Send Flowers
