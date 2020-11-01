1/1
PEGGY V. LEE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share PEGGY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peggy V. Lee, 81, of Colonial Heights, VA passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA she was the daughter of the late Joseph Hilton and Mollie Bryant Vaughan; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Lee, Jr.; and three children, Robin Clampitt, Brian Lee and Chris Lee. Mrs. Lee was a charter member of Swift Creek Baptist Church in Colonial Heights and will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Lee, III and wife, Debra K.; a daughter, Donna M. Lee; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Tommy, Hilton, Bernard and Randy Vaughan; a son-in-law, Wayne Clampitt; and two daughters-in-law, Deborah Markert and Martha Lee. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Swift Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Felker, officiating. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Swift Creek Baptist Church. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Swift Creek Baptist Church in memory of Peggy V. Lee. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated
3050 West Hundred Road
Chester, VA 23831
(804) 748-2500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.T. Morriss & Son Incorporated

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved