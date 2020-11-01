Peggy V. Lee, 81, of Colonial Heights, VA passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Petersburg, VA she was the daughter of the late Joseph Hilton and Mollie Bryant Vaughan; and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Robert E. Lee, Jr.; and three children, Robin Clampitt, Brian Lee and Chris Lee. Mrs. Lee was a charter member of Swift Creek Baptist Church in Colonial Heights and will be remembered by her family as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She is survived by her son, Robert E. Lee, III and wife, Debra K.; a daughter, Donna M. Lee; eleven grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; four brothers, Tommy, Hilton, Bernard and Randy Vaughan; a son-in-law, Wayne Clampitt; and two daughters-in-law, Deborah Markert and Martha Lee. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Swift Creek Baptist Church, with the Rev. Dr. Steve Felker, officiating. Interment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Swift Creek Baptist Church. The family is being served by the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
or to Swift Creek Baptist Church in memory of Peggy V. Lee.