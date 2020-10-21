Ms. Penelope Wyche, 51, affectionately referred to as "Penny", departed this life suddenly at her residence 4012 Elmswell Drive, Henrico, Virginia on September 20, 2020. She was the "baby" of seven children, born April 18, 1969 to the late Jesse Benjamin Wyche and the late Gloria Jean Glover.
She was "reared" by the late Berkeley "Buck" Taylor and the late Miona Taylor of Hopewell, VA. She received her early education in Hopewell Public Schools, and was a graduate of the Gloucester High School, Class of 1987. She was employed by various non-profits, Healthy Minds, Inc., is one of many. She was baptized at the Harrison Grove Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. She joined the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse B. Wyche, and Gloria Jean "Glover" Artis; one brother, Ricky B. Wyche, and one brother-in-law, Paul L. Stokes.
"Penny" enjoyed reading, coloring and writing poetry. "Penny" was the family Poet.
"Penny" leaves to cherish her memories: loving siblings, Jesse A. "Tony" Wyche (Maxine), Yolanda Wyche-Stokes (the late Paul Stokes), Marilyn R. Wyche, Gloria P. Parker (Maywood), Tammy S. Wyche, Justine Newton ("Joe"); Terry "Que" Jones, DeSharri "Lynn" Perry, Tametra "Meka" Perry, and Virginia Jackson; one aunt, Ernestine Marsh, and a host of nieces, and nephews, two devoted Stephanie Y. Wyche, Whitney M. Wyche, especially her CNA caregiver/niece, Tanisha P. Wyche; a host of great nieces and nephews, one who was dear to her heart, Master Zyon "Winkie" Parham; a host of cousins, devoted extended family, Dianna "Dee" Johnson, Claudette Johnson, and especially Ms. Pearl Johnson.
Penny was a "people" person and leaves to cherish her memory many devoted friends who she loved as family. Dear to her heart was the Garlick family especially fond of Jessie Garlick Rollins (Jerrel). Penny's made fond memories in her various residential homes which included: the Marshall House, Richmond Behavioral, District 19 Community Health Board, Jan's Residential Home, Kenbridge, VA, and others.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.