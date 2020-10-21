1/1
PENELOPE WYCHE
1969 - 2020
Ms. Penelope Wyche, 51, affectionately referred to as "Penny", departed this life suddenly at her residence 4012 Elmswell Drive, Henrico, Virginia on September 20, 2020. She was the "baby" of seven children, born April 18, 1969 to the late Jesse Benjamin Wyche and the late Gloria Jean Glover.
She was "reared" by the late Berkeley "Buck" Taylor and the late Miona Taylor of Hopewell, VA. She received her early education in Hopewell Public Schools, and was a graduate of the Gloucester High School, Class of 1987. She was employed by various non-profits, Healthy Minds, Inc., is one of many. She was baptized at the Harrison Grove Baptist Church in Prince George, VA. She joined the Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Petersburg, Virginia.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Jesse B. Wyche, and Gloria Jean "Glover" Artis; one brother, Ricky B. Wyche, and one brother-in-law, Paul L. Stokes.
"Penny" enjoyed reading, coloring and writing poetry. "Penny" was the family Poet.
"Penny" leaves to cherish her memories: loving siblings, Jesse A. "Tony" Wyche (Maxine), Yolanda Wyche-Stokes (the late Paul Stokes), Marilyn R. Wyche, Gloria P. Parker (Maywood), Tammy S. Wyche, Justine Newton ("Joe"); Terry "Que" Jones, DeSharri "Lynn" Perry, Tametra "Meka" Perry, and Virginia Jackson; one aunt, Ernestine Marsh, and a host of nieces, and nephews, two devoted Stephanie Y. Wyche, Whitney M. Wyche, especially her CNA caregiver/niece, Tanisha P. Wyche; a host of great nieces and nephews, one who was dear to her heart, Master Zyon "Winkie" Parham; a host of cousins, devoted extended family, Dianna "Dee" Johnson, Claudette Johnson, and especially Ms. Pearl Johnson.
Penny was a "people" person and leaves to cherish her memory many devoted friends who she loved as family. Dear to her heart was the Garlick family especially fond of Jessie Garlick Rollins (Jerrel). Penny's made fond memories in her various residential homes which included: the Marshall House, Richmond Behavioral, District 19 Community Health Board, Jan's Residential Home, Kenbridge, VA, and others.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M., Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
October 20, 2020
Philippian 1:21-23
For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain. If I am to go on living in the body, this will mean fruitful labor for me. Yet what shall I choose. I do not know. I am torn between the two: I desire to depart and be with Christ, which is better by far.
SHE TRADE IN THE WORN OUT EARTHLY SUIT FOR A FOREVER GLORIFIED SUIT WITH HER FATHER HEAVEN

Farewell Penelope”Penny” Wyche your work is now done here on earth take your rest and sleep in peace until we all meet again on the other shore.

yvette Harris
Friend
October 20, 2020
RIP Penny you will truly be missed...thanks for being a strong person with confidence, intelligence and true to what you believed. Love you, forever in my heart, rest darling rest.
Ida Burrell
Family
October 19, 2020
We offer our sincere condolences and prayers for the family.
Joan GOSIER
Neighbor
October 19, 2020
To the family you have my deepest sympathy. I met Penny through.my sister Amy. RIp. Penny.
Melody Coleman
October 17, 2020
To the Family of Our Comrade Marilyn Wyche,

Your sisters of American Legion Department of Washington, DC USS Jacob Jones Historic Post 2, extend our heartfelt condolences in the passing of your sister Penny. It is our desire that The LORD blesses and comforts your family during the days, weeks, months and years to come. We hope that you are guided by the Holy Ghost as you navigate these times and that His peace abounds during this time of sorrow.

Submitted in love,

Comrades from the American Legion Historic Post 2, Washington, DC
Commander Tweila-Rochelle Cauthen
October 16, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. Yolanda and family, my heart is filled with sadness when i heard of Penny's passing. You have my deepest and sincrerest condolences. You have my number, call me if you need me.
Benita Reaves
Friend
October 8, 2020
Sending our condolences. Penny was my next door neighbor and a sister to me. I will miss her coming over to dance with me on Saturday nights. She will forever be in my heart!!
Amy Gaines
Neighbor
October 8, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. I meet Penny through my cousin Amy Harris Gaines at First Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Caroline County Va. She was a loving caring and compassionate person. May God continue to bless the family.
Cathy Harris
Friend
