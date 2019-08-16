|
|
The Lord in His infinite wisdom called Percell Branch to eternal rest and peace on Monday, August 12, 2019, at home. He was born June 29, 1938, in Dinwiddie County, to the late Garland Branch and the late Mary Crowder Branch. He joined the Center Star Baptist Church in Dinwiddie at an early age. He was a retired steelworker with Adirondack Steel for over 35 years of service and General Steel.
He is preceded in death by his siblings, Wallace, Ben, Leroy, William, Peck, David, McKinley, Melvin, Charles, Lillian, Blanche, and Vastine.
He is survived by his wife, Ella Yvonne Branch; two sons, Rodney Branch and Roderic Branch of Troy, NY; two daughters, Cassandra Branch Burns and Toni Branch; 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; two brothers-in-law, John J. Hayes of Baltimore, MD, and Montaque Hayes (Mamie) of Richmond, VA; two sisters-in-law, Delores Arline Branch and Grace Branch of Troy, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A celebration of life service will be held 1 pm Monday, August 19, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home. Burial will be at Union Baptist Church, Church Road, VA.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore Street, Petersburg. (804)863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019