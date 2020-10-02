Percy (Herbert) Hinton of 4617 York Street, Petersburg (West Petersburg) was called home to glory on Sunday, September 27, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center, Petersburg, Virginia.



Herbert was born on February 18, 1947, to the late William Henry and Hattie Leola Hinton. He was preceded in death of four brothers, William (Dick), Leroy, Hanson(Lovely), and Calvin Hinton, Sr.; and five sisters, Rosa Hinton, Meredith Harris, Susie Overby, Emma Jackson, and the baby girl Rosa(Sister) Hinton. He was a member of the High Street Church of Christ, Petersburg, Virginia. He was retired from Cockrell Logistics, Richmond, Virginia. He enjoyed watching football and was a diehard New England Patriot Fan. He also loved Race Cars and eating at the Dinwiddie Waffle House with his friends, especially Tony Clanton.



He leaves to cherish his memories a loving son Mike Baugh at his home, and a daughter Fatima Parris of Atlanta, Georgia. Four grandchildren Steven, Sah'niya, Kamilah, and Jamir Parris, of Atlanta, Georgia. Two loving brothers Eddie Lee Hinton (Linda-deceased), and Carrol Hinton, Sr (Karen) both of Petersburg, Virginia. Two devoted sisters-in-law Ruby Hinton and Carrie Mae Hinton. A host of loving and devoted nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and several other family and friends, amongst them, Michael Wyatt, Artie Wimbush, Ray Mohammed, and all the families and friends of the West Petersburg Community. Special thanks to all the doctors, nurses, and medical staff of Southside Regional Medical Center.



A public viewing will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020, from 10 to 8:00 p.m. at the Joseph M. Johnson and Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA.



A Homegoing Service will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020, at 3:00 p.m. at the Church Of Christ, 234 N South St, Petersburg, VA 23803.



Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 South Sycamore Street, Petersburg, VA. (804) 863-4411

