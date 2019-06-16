|
Mr. Percy J. Owens, 87, of 13041 Park Avenue, Stony Creek, VA, peacefully departed this life Wednesday, June 12, 2019. He was the son of the late Major Owens and Minnie Owens Pegram. At an early age he accepted Christ and joined the Galilee Baptist Church, where he served faithfully as an usher for over 50 years and a former Trustee.
He was honorably discharged from the United States Army.
He was an active member of the community. He served on the Board of Directors for the Stony Creek Community Health Center and was a member of the Stony Creek Town Council. He was a retired employee of Allied Chemical (Honeywell) after working for 34 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Mildred Tucker and brother Clifton Owens.
His memories will be cherished by his wife of 66 years, Mrs. Catherine P. Owens of Stony Creek, VA; his precious daughter, Imani Dillard of Stony Creek, VA; stepbrother, Mr. Glover Pegram of Stony Creek, VA; sisters-in-law, Mrs. Irene Mason of Washington, DC, Mrs. Virginia Gladys Owens of Stony Creek, VA, Mrs. Mable Lee Parham of Jarratt, VA and Lorine O. Ruffin of Stony Creek, VA. He also leaves many devoted nieces, nephews, cousins, countless devoted godchildren, family and friends.
A service Celebrating the life of Brother Percy J. Owens will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Galilee Baptist Church 12392 Lee Ave., Stony Creek, VA, Rev. Ronnie Franklin, pastor, Rev. Linwood James Sr., officiating. Burial will follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Petersburg, VA.
The family will receive friends at the residence 13041 Park Ave., Stony Creek, VA, and will assemble there at 10:00 a.m. on the morning of the service.
Funeral service entrusted to the staff of Jones Funeral Home, 13013 Park Ave., Stony Creek, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from June 16 to June 17, 2019