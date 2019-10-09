|
On Sunday, October 6, 2019, our Heavenly Father called home his beloved son and servant, Percy Lee Battle Jr. Born to Kay F. Battle and Percy L. Battle Sr. on July 10, 1960, in Wayne County, NC. He was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Kay; and brother, Bobby L. Battle. He retired from the Human Resources Department at Hill Phoenix. He was affectionately known as "Junebug" amongst family members, friends, and loved ones. He was a tremendous athlete and member of the Crimson Wave basketball team. He was an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan and sports fanatic. He had an infectious personality and was loved by everyone he met. His devotion to excellence and compassion for others prompted him to gain favor from many. He provided opportunities for countless job seekers. He came from a large loving family, born one of 9 children to his parents.
He was blessed with two precious children whom he cherished dearly; Travis Battle (Nekia) and April "Baby" Battle. His siblings, Katie Faison (Jesse), Linda Little (Paul), David Battle (Cynthia), Robbie "Larry" Battle, Gary Battle (Cindy), Sandra "Peaches" Battle and Sarah Battle; his grandchildren, Daniol "D", Tahliq, Kevin "KJ," Nyire and Travis "Lil Travis;" his nieces and nephews, Jessica, Jessie, Rodney, Marcus, Crystal, Shaneka, JR, Larry Jr., Al, Robbie Jr., Kayona, RJ, Cain, Ashley, Tangy, Cocoa, Teanca; and a host of great-nieces and nephews; four honored godsons, Daniel "Danny," Kayvon, Treshawn and Markel; best friend, Nathaniel "Junie" Edmunds; several devoted friends, including Richard Claiborne, James "Tank" Lundy, Clarence "Pappy" Wyche Jr.; devoted neighbor Becky; and a host of other family and friends.
A homegoing service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Rd, Petersburg, VA 23805, with Bishop Jeffrey L Reaves, officiating. Burial will follow at the Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Relatives and friends are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m., and the immediate family will gather at the residence of his son for the procession.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the J.M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, 804-863-4411.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019