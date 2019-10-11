|
|
Mrs. Perry Lee Freeman, daughter of the late Joseph Freeman and Mary Clarke Freeman was born in Edgecombe County, NC, on June 3, 1924. She departed this life on October 8, 2019, at the age of 95.
She received her early education in the public schools of Tarboro, NC. She attended Pattillo High School in Edgecombe County, NC, and the Community College of Baltimore.
Perry was preceded in death by her husband of sixty three years, Willie Freeman and her son, Vernon P. Freeman.
She leaves to cherish her memory: five daughters, Bobbie F. Penn (Frank) of Virginia, Marian H. Freeman of Texas, Marilyn F. Freeman, Kortez F. Graham (Gregory), and Cordelia F. Hughes (Adrian), all of Maryland: a daughter-in-law, Brenda Freeman of North Carolina; nine grandchildren, Derek Penn, Verne Freeman, Jason Freeman, Herman Smith III, Kenneth Henry Jr., Kamara Henry, Kiauna Graham, Kira Graham and Turhon Campbell; twelve great-grandchildren; one brother, Joseph Freeman of North Carolina; a devoted sister, Lillie M. Waller of Maryland, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and a host of caring neighbors and friends.
Service will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at Mt. Olivet Baptist Church, 800 Augusta Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Jameson K. McLaughlin, eulogist. The interment at Arlington National Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019