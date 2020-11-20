Philip "Ron" Oakley, 86, of Carson passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020. He was the son of the late Philip Judson Oakley and Mary Burton Oakley, and was also preceded in death by his parents, Philip and Mary Oakley; sisters, Jeanette Estes and Carolyn Lawson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Nita Virginia Oakley; daughters, Bonnie Gammon, Terry Oakley, and Penny Bryant (Terry E.); grandchildren, Jennifer Morris (George), Linda Dillashaw (Mark), Afton Pryor (Benjamin), Megan Gammon, and Skyler Bryant (Jodie); and 8 great-grandchildren. Mr. Oakley was employed with Dominion Resources as Central District Superintendent of Construction, retiring after 40 years. He served in the United States Naval Reserve. He was especially proud of being a founding member of Crater Community Hospice. Mr. Oakley was a Masonic Mason and served as past Master of Eureka Lodge No. 195 A.F. & A.M. of Bridgewater as well as Chester Lodge No. 94 A.F. & A.M. of Chester, served as President of the Rotary Club for Bridgewater and Hopewell. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, November 23, 2020 at Southlawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated to Crater Community Hospice, 3916 S. Crater Rd. Petersburg, VA 23805. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.