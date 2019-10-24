|
|
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Phillip Jones, Sr., 61, of Prince George, VA, entered into eternal rest and peace at Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg, VA. Phillip was the youngest of seven, born on August 19, 1958, to the late Murel Matthew Jones, Sr. and Doris C. Dugger Jones.
Phillip is survived by his high school sweetheart, best friend, love of his life, and wife of 41 years, Audrey Mayfield Jones. They have five loving and devoted children, Philip Jones, Jr. (Alicia) of Dinwiddie, VA, Robert Jones of Petersburg, VA, William Jones, Autrelle Jones, and Jewell Jones of Prince George, VA. Also left to cherish his memories are two precious grandchildren, whom he adored, Olivia Cherie Jones and Philip Jamel Jones III. He is survived by his brothers, Melvin Jones (Debra) of Prince George, and Morris Jones of Petersburg; one sister, Beverly McLaughlin (Wesley) of Petersburg; mother-in-law, Mrs. Julia C. Mayfield of Ettrick; sisters-in-law, Linda Jones of South Chesterfield, Rosemary Rice-Jones of Chester, Evelyn Gilliam (Herbert) of South Chesterfield, Joyce Bailey of Petersburg, Thelma Jefferson of Prince George, Connie Mayfield of Mechanicsville, and Sandra Bailey (Rudolph) of Surry; brother-in-law, William A. Mayfield (Jewel) of Petersburg; one aunt, Agnes Smith of Hopewell, VA; six uncles, Charles Dugger of Ashland, VA, Dr. Alfred R. Jones of Pottstown, PA, Pastor John Jones, Ronnie Jones, and Larry Jones, all of Maryland, Charles Jones of Prince George, VA; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends including long-time and devoted friends, Thomas and Wanda Brown and friends from the Birdsville/Westview Community.
Phillip was educated in the Petersburg City Public Schools, graduating from Petersburg High School in 1977. He attended John Tyler Community College. He began his career with the Petersburg Bureau of Police in 1977 as a Police Cadet. He graduated from the Crater Criminal Justice Academy. With continuous training and service, he served as a Patrol Officer, Field Training Officer, Community Relations & Crime Prevention Officer, Hostage Negotiator, and Special Investigator assigned to the Federal & State Task Force. Ultimately, he was promoted to Patrol Sergeant/Supervisor, until he retired in 2008, with 31 years of dedicated service.
Throughout his career, he received many awards for outstanding service from the Petersburg Police Department, Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #16 & #78, Federal Bureau of Investigation/Richmond, VA, Intra-City Regional Advisory Council, Petersburg Neighborhood Watch Group and the Drug Enforcement Administration.
Upon retirement from the Petersburg Police Department, Phillip gained employment with Petersburg City Public Schools as a School Security Specialist. It was in this post that he was able to develop strong community relationships with the students he served as well as the staff and their families.
Phillip's commitment to service continued throughout the remainder of his life. In 2010, he began to preach in the vacant pulpit at the Jefferson Street Church of Christ. The saints there were near and dear to his heart as he had previously served as one of the congregation's Elders since 1999. Additionally, his late brother, Michael led the work there for many years prior. His service as an interim minister transitioned into that of the full-time minister.
His efforts, in conjunction with the leadership of the Jefferson Street congregation, as well as other area congregations, led to the merging of the Jefferson Street and the High Street churches into the Petersburg Church of Christ. Phillip worked tirelessly to spread God's word in the City of Petersburg and beyond.
Phillip was a kind and compassionate husband and a loving and caring father and grandfather. He enjoyed spending time with his family and showed a very special affection for his church family.
Phillip loved many and was loved by many. He did not mind helping and serving others beyond the walls of the church. Phillip would quote 2 Corinthians 1:3-4, "Praise be to the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Father of compassion and the God of all comfort, who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those in any trouble with the comfort we ourselves receive from God." His passion for people was evident by his participation in his community and class activities.
Phillip always looked for ways to make and capture memories; from the video camera to social media posts. Let's continue to celebrate his legacy with his hashtags: #Nothinglikefamily #Stillstanding #PreciousMemories.
Phillip's favorite scripture was Psalm 118:24, "This is the day the Lord has made, let us rejoice and be glad in it."
He would often say "you've either been through a storm, you're going through a storm, or you're gonna go through a storm; but no matter what you are going through, rejoice anyway, again I say REJOICE!"
Service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019, at Good Shepherd Baptist Church, 2223 S. Crater Road, Petersburg, VA, Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr. Pastor, and Dr. James Nesmith, eulogist. The interment to follow at Memorial Garden Cemetery.
A wake will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Petersburg Church of Christ, 234 N. South Street, Petersburg, VA.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the staff of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
