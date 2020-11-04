Or Copy this URL to Share

Share PHILLIP's life story with friends and family

Share PHILLIP's life story with friends and family

Barber, Phillip Mark, 64, of Chesterfield, VA., passed away on October 26, 2020, after a brief battle with cancer. The proud owner of an HVAC business for more than 30 years. He loved being able to provide honest, quality service to the people within his community. Known as a tough guy with a great sense of humor, Mark made friends everywhere he went and always left people with a smile. He is survived by his three daughters, Michele Lyons, April Giera and Megan Barber; and his beloved grandchildren, Aidan and Emma Mette. He also leaves behind long-time love of over 20 years, Elizabeth Wilkes and her children and grandchildren which he loved as if they were his own: Matthew Wilkes (Jessie), Lauren Wilkes Taylor, Charlotte and Regan Wilkes, as well as numerous extended family and friends. He was the son of the late Robert E. Barber, Sr. and Freda J. Blankenship. He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert E. Barber Jr. (Jeanne) and a sister Judith L. Hill. His living siblings are: Patricia J. Cook (Laymon), Terry D. Barber (Rose), Christine L. Harcum (Dean), Connie E. Johnson (Mike) and R. Jason Barber (Shanna).A special thanks is given to Capital Caring Health and the staff of Johnston-Willis for their wonderful support and care. A viewing will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020, with funeral services to follow at 3 p.m., at JT Morriss & Son Funeral Home of Chester, VA. Out of precaution for Covid-19, arrangements have been made for the ceremony to be available for live streaming at jtmorriss.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mark's honor to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store