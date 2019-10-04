Home

Fisher Funeral Home 
1520 Effingham Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
(757) 399-6366
Service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
Mahan St.
Suffolk, VA
PHILLIP WARREN PEARSON


1945 - 2019
PHILLIP WARREN PEARSON Obituary
Phillip Warren Pearson passed suddenly on September 20, 2019, at his home in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of the late Nathaniel S. Pearson, Sr. and Willie Evans Pearson. He was born in Suffolk, VA, on September 21, 1945. By his friends, co-workers, he was better known as "Peewee."

Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 112 Mahan St., Suffolk, VA.

The final resting place will be at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
