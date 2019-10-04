|
Phillip Warren Pearson passed suddenly on September 20, 2019, at his home in Portsmouth, VA. He was the son of the late Nathaniel S. Pearson, Sr. and Willie Evans Pearson. He was born in Suffolk, VA, on September 21, 1945. By his friends, co-workers, he was better known as "Peewee."
Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 12 noon at First Baptist Church, 112 Mahan St., Suffolk, VA.
The final resting place will be at Albert G. Horton Memorial Veterans Cemetery Suffolk, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019