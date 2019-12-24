|
|
After a fruitfully fulfilling life, TSGT Phyllis E. Collier Green entered into eternal rest on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Hunter Holmes McGuire VA Medical Center in Richmond, VA. She was born in Lawrenceville, VA. on May 19, 1953 to the late Isaac Roy Collier and Jean Phyllis Jackson Collier.
In addition to her parents, Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband MSGT Frank A. Green (retired), brother SGT Roy M. Collier (retired), sister Linda Collier Lethridge.
She was one of six children and is survived by her daughters, Tiffany Green and Briana Green; grandchildren, Ta'Marion Nash and Aria Smith; three brothers, Carroll L. Collier (Alice), Charles M. Collier (Annie) both of South Chesterfield, VA, as well as Dennis C. Collier (Linda) of Petersburg, VA; and a host of uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, and nephews, all whom she loved dearly.
Phyllis was truly a bright light to any path she graced. She was full of love, life and laughter. Phyllis was a decorated veteran of the United States Air Force, with time served in Desert Storm. Phyllis' presence will be sorely missed by her family; however, our Almighty Father, in his infinite wisdom deemed it necessary to summon her home where she will peacefully dwell eternally. Although she's no longer here in the flesh she will forever be in our hearts.
Rest well our dearest loved one. By the hand of the Almighty you have been healed and set free, you are now walking in victory.
The family is receiving relatives and friends at the residence of her brother and sister-in-law Alice and Carroll L. Collier 4605 Wooden Horse Lane S. Chesterfield, Virginia 23803 and assembling at 11:45 a.m. the day of service.
Funeral services for Phyllis Green will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at the Trinity Missionary Baptist Church of God In Christ, 233 Halifax Street, Petersburg, Virginia 23803. Rev. Jeffrey L. Dodson, Sr. Pastor, Rev. Dennis C. Collier, Jr.,Officiating. Interment will follow at the Johnson Grove RZUA Church Cemetery 4151 Poorhouse Rd. Lawrenceville Va.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019