Home

POWERED BY

Services
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
(804) 526-3400
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
10:00 AM
E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes & Crematory - Colonial Heights
2033 Boulevard
Colonial Heights, VA 23834
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PHYLLIS MANGUM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PHYLLIS FLEXON MANGUM


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PHYLLIS FLEXON MANGUM Obituary
Phyllis Flexon Mangum, 72, of Sutherland, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born to the late Howard and Gladys "Bunny" Flexon on August 24, 1946. She worked as a medical librarian at Central State Hospital for 30 years and at the Southside Regional Hospital Medical Library for 12 years. She loved travelling and making Sunday dinner for her family.
Mrs. Mangum is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Mangum; sons, Dee, Chris, and Jeff Mangum; daughter-in-law, Tracy; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Patric, and Katelynn; two great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda F. Schmitz (Lewis); and brother, Howard B. "Butch" Flexon (Geneva).
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Steve McMillion officiating. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now