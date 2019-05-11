|
|
Phyllis Flexon Mangum, 72, of Sutherland, passed away Tuesday, May 7, 2019. She was born to the late Howard and Gladys "Bunny" Flexon on August 24, 1946. She worked as a medical librarian at Central State Hospital for 30 years and at the Southside Regional Hospital Medical Library for 12 years. She loved travelling and making Sunday dinner for her family.
Mrs. Mangum is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ralph Mangum; sons, Dee, Chris, and Jeff Mangum; daughter-in-law, Tracy; grandchildren, Kayleigh, Patric, and Katelynn; two great-grandchildren; sister, Brenda F. Schmitz (Lewis); and brother, Howard B. "Butch" Flexon (Geneva).
A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Rev. Steve McMillion officiating. Interment to follow at Blandford Cemetery, Petersburg. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from May 11 to May 12, 2019