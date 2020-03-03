|
|
Phyllis Hundley Miller, 71, of Chester, passed away at home peacefully into the arms of her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Saturday morning, February 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Ms. Miller was a retired Lab Tech with Goodwyn Dental Lab in Richmond with 30 plus years of service. Ms. Miller was preceded in death by her father, Clarence Phillip Miller; mother, Cassie Hundley Miller; and brother, Daniel Clay Miller. She is survived by her brothers, Ronald P. Miller and his wife, Brenda, and Donald "Lee" Miller and his wife, Donna of Chester; sister, Linda G. Ford and her husband, Isom of South Chesterfield; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Phyllis loved doing needlepoint work, making Afghans to give away to family and friends and working crossword puzzles. She loved serving in the nursery at the former Harrowgate Baptist Church for over 40 years as a member. Special thanks to Crater Community Hospice and Always Best Care staff, nurses, and nurses' aides for their service and tender loving care provided to Phyllis during her illness. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834 with Pastor Jeffery Warner officiating. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Chester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice, Petersburg, Virginia. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020