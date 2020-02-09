|
Phyllis Prosser Crump, 96, of Colonial Heights, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020. Born October 10, 1923, she was the daughter of the late, Charles Lester and Donna Marie Prosser, and was also preceded in death by her husband, Charles Randolph Crump; and son, Keith Randolph Crump, Sr. Phyllis was a member of Swift Creek Baptist Church in Colonial Heights. After working for the company for many years, she retired from J.C. Penney. She is survived by her daughter, Christine Crump McDaniel; sons, Melvin Hugh Crump, and Kurt W. Crump and wife, Sheila; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Richard Prosser; and numerous nieces, nephews and other extended family members. A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 in Southlawn Memorial Park, 1911 Birdsong Road, S. Prince George Virginia 23805. The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, February 13, 2020 at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Swift Creek Baptist Church Building Fund, 18510 Branders Bridge Road, Colonial Heights, VA 23834 Condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020