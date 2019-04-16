Home

POWERED BY

Services
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA 23803
(804) 733-8511
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
103 S Adams St
Petersburg, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PILAR ITHIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PILAR ITHIER


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
PILAR ITHIER Obituary
Pilar Ithier, 83, Petersburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Spain to the late Silvio Pino and Josephina Sanchez Pino. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Humberto Ithier; son, Juan Ithier; and great-grandson, Bryson Ithier-Buchin.
She is survived by her children, Maria Hinton, Humphrey Ithier-Pino (Debra), José Ithier (Nancy), and Elizabeth "Lisa" Feher (Anthony); grandchildren, Chanon Ithier, Bergundi' Ithier-Buchin, Beau Hinton, Rebecca Ithier-Charity, Jessica Hinton, Amanda Wells, Garatte Ithier, Skyler Hinton, Darien Wells, Nicholas Feher, and Jose "Pepe" Ithier, II.; 18 great-grandchildren; and several siblings, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery.
Mrs. Ithier enjoyed flowers very much and they are welcome.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorris.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J T Morriss & Son Funeral Home & Crematory Service
Download Now