Pilar Ithier, 83, Petersburg, VA, passed away on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Born in Spain to the late Silvio Pino and Josephina Sanchez Pino. She was also preceded in death by her beloved husband, Humberto Ithier; son, Juan Ithier; and great-grandson, Bryson Ithier-Buchin.
She is survived by her children, Maria Hinton, Humphrey Ithier-Pino (Debra), José Ithier (Nancy), and Elizabeth "Lisa" Feher (Anthony); grandchildren, Chanon Ithier, Bergundi' Ithier-Buchin, Beau Hinton, Rebecca Ithier-Charity, Jessica Hinton, Amanda Wells, Garatte Ithier, Skyler Hinton, Darien Wells, Nicholas Feher, and Jose "Pepe" Ithier, II.; 18 great-grandchildren; and several siblings, extended family and friends.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A funeral service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Blandford Cemetery.
Mrs. Ithier enjoyed flowers very much and they are welcome.
Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorris.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2019