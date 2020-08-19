Ms. Polly Pauline Jones, 79, of 5310 Moody Drive, North Dinwiddie, Va., departed peacefully Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was born February 2, 1941, to the late George Jordan and Flossie Jordan. She attended Southside High School.
Polly joined Mount Level Baptist Church at an early age, where she accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior. She was employed at L&R Sewing Factory and Titmus Optical where she retired. Her very first job was babysitting and taking care of family until her declining health in 2020.
Polly was preceded in death by three brothers: George J. Jordan, Calvin Jordan, and Ernest Jordan. She leaves to cherish her mother: Flossie Jordan, three sons: Warren Jones, Patrick Jones (Veronica), and Dondré Jones (Angela), seven grandchildren: Ashley Taylor, Salon Hill, Brittany Parham, Najah Jones, Kendreá Jones, Drédon Jones, and Jesiah Jones, three adopted grandsons: Marvin Moore, Angelo Moore, and Marlo Moore, six siblings: Charles Jordan Sr. (Elizabeth), Christine Williams, Sherman Jordan (Carolyn), Michael Jordan (Marcella), Carolyn Jordan, and Hal Jordan (Janice), sister-in-law: Bobbie Jordan; two goddaughters: Nikki Buka and Stacy Morgan; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends whom she loved dearly, to include two devoted nieces, Ryshonda Jordan, and Tyshonna Jordan.
Polly enjoyed cooking and baking. Her favorite holidays were Thanksgiving and Christmas. It was her pleasure to make sure her entire family was fed.
A private family graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Mount Level Baptist Church, Dinwiddie, with Rev. Carlos Jordan, eulogizing and the Rev. Kevin N. Northam, officiating.
Public viewing will be held on Friday, August 19, 2020, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Petersburg Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home.
In keeping with the guidelines set forth by the state of Virginia, all visitors must wear masks and socially distance themselves at all viewings and services.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional staff- Petersburg Chapel- Joseph M. Johnson & Son Funeral Home, 530 S. Sycamore St., Petersburg, VA 23803. (804) 863-4411. www.johnsonservices.us