|
|
Preston Lee Morgan, Sr., 75, affectionately known to his family and friends as "Hawk," of McKenney, VA, peacefully slipped from his earthly vessel to the arms of the Lord after a brief illness on the evening of Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Retreat Doctors' Hospital. He was born on December 2, 1944, to the late General Grant Morgan and Josephine Gilliam Morgan and raised in Ford, VA, near Baltimore Corner.
Preston was educated in the Dinwiddie County Public Schools before moving to Rawlings, VA at an early age. For 40+ years, he labored as a mechanic and a machinist. Preston was not only a mechanic by trade, but by hobby. He took pride in working on cars, and he loved a good antique car that he could rebuild. His last baby was a 1970 pearl white Chevrolet Nova, his "Hot Rod."
He was preceded in death by his parents, General Grant and Josephine Morgan; his first wife of 33 years, Queen Elizabeth Harris Morgan; a son, Preston Lee Morgan, Jr.; one brother, Paul Morgan; and three sisters, Rebecca Morgan, Gaynell Buford, and Mabel Harris.
Leaving behind fond and loving memories to cherish, a devoted wife of 21 years, Deborah Goodwyn Morgan; two daughters, Deloris Gilliam (Ricky) and Lorraine Morgan, both of Rawlings, VA; one daughter-in-law, Sheila Morgan of Rawlings, VA; five grandchildren, Tomeka Smith of Dinwiddie, VA, and Cordaryl Morgan of Chester, VA, both whom he raised as if they were his own, Preston L. Morgan, III, Tia Tucker, and Ricky Gilliam, Jr., of Rawlings, VA; two great-grandchildren whom he adored, Terelle Smith of Dinwiddie, VA, and Kalei'o Morgan of Rawlings, VA; two sisters, Catherine and Shirley Fields of Rawlings, VA; two brothers-in-law, Joe Harris (Juanita) of Rawlings, VA, and Larry Goodwyn (Alice) of Prince George, VA; six sisters-in-law, Rosa McFarland and Selia Harris of Rawlings, VA, Mary Harris of Jarrett, VA, Mary Morgan and Ada Goodwyn of McKenney, VA, and Gloria Harvelle (J. Larry) of Carson, VA; and a large number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends whom he leaves a legacy of a life well lived, among them seven devoted, Leon Morgan, Peter Rhodes, Donald Rose, Tommy Jordan, Walter Crittendon, Harry Smith, and Frances Hicks.
Graveside services will be held on April 1, 2020, and are private. Online tributes can be left at www.wlfieldsfuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the W.L. Fields Funeral Home, 10814 Doyle Blvd. McKenney, VA.
Published in The Progress-Index on Apr. 1, 2020