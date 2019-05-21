|
|
Preston Lewis Reese, 92, of South Chesterfield, VA, passed away on May 20, 2019. Born in Mecklenburg County, VA, he was the son of the late Taylor Jordan and Dora Craven Reese; and was also preceded in death by his wife, Johnnie Aileen Reese; and two sons, James Lewis Reese and Floyd Allen Reese, Sr. Mr. Reese was a United States Navy veteran and was serving in Pearl Harbor during the attack on December 7, 1941. He retired as a boiler operator from Southside Regional Medical Center after many years of service and had attended Fellowship Baptist Church in Ettrick.
Mr. Reese is survived by his son, Johnny M. Reese and wife, Linda (who was also Preston's caregiver); a grandson, Floyd Allen Reese, Jr. and wife, Amy; a great-granddaughter, Raichel Lynn Reese; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Jean Reese; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 24, 2019, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Southlawn Memorial Park, Prince George, VA. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crater Community Hospice in memory of Preston Reese. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com
Published in The Progress-Index from May 21 to May 22, 2019