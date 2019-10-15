Home

POWERED BY

Services
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
(757) 357-4742
Viewing
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:30 PM - 6:30 PM
Poole's Funeral Home
8721 Colonial Trl E
Smithfield, VA 23430
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
2447 Martin Luther King Hwy.
Waverly, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for PRISCILLA THOMPSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

PRISCILLA D. THOMPSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
PRISCILLA D. THOMPSON Obituary
Priscilla D. Thompson of Hopewell, Va., departed this life on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the residence of her parents Rev. William D. Thompson, Sr. and Mrs. Pearl Thompson in Spring Grove, Va.

She is also survived by her two sons, Darius T. Garrett and Christopher D. Garrett, both of Hopewell, Va.; one brother, William D. Thompson, Jr. (Mary) of Spring Grove, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends.

A celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 2447 Martin Luther King Hwy., Waverly, Va. Interment will be in the Shaw Family Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation 4:30-6:30 Wednesday at Poole's Funeral Home, 8721 Colonial Trail East, Smithfield, Va. 23430, 757-357-4742.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of PRISCILLA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now