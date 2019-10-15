|
|
Priscilla D. Thompson of Hopewell, Va., departed this life on Friday, October 11, 2019, at the residence of her parents Rev. William D. Thompson, Sr. and Mrs. Pearl Thompson in Spring Grove, Va.
She is also survived by her two sons, Darius T. Garrett and Christopher D. Garrett, both of Hopewell, Va.; one brother, William D. Thompson, Jr. (Mary) of Spring Grove, Va.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 2447 Martin Luther King Hwy., Waverly, Va. Interment will be in the Shaw Family Cemetery. Viewing and Visitation 4:30-6:30 Wednesday at Poole's Funeral Home, 8721 Colonial Trail East, Smithfield, Va. 23430, 757-357-4742.
Published in The Progress-Index from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019