PRISCILLA DIANA DAVIS
1954 - 2020
Ms. Priscilla Diana Davis, 66, of 114 Mercury Street, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.

Affectionately known to everyone as "Diane," she was born in Sussex County, VA, on March 24, 1954, to the late Rosa and Herbert Davis. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Davis, Willie H. Davis and Arthur T. Davis; and two devoted friends, Hazel M. Hill and Randolph Alexander.

Diane was a resident of Petersburg for the majority of her life in the area known to many as "Bunkerhill." She attended Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Petersburg High School in 1973.

After high school, Diane completed a variety of career programs as she earned many achievement awards and certifications with her last from Moseley Flint Schools of Real Estate in 2006.

Diane went to the U. S. Army for a short period from 1984-1986. Diane was a former employee of Sonoco White Oak Company for 13 years from 1998-2011. She became a Licensed Real Estate Agent in 2007 and was employed by Century 21 Real Estate for a short period. Her last place of employment was Amazon from 2013-2016 after which she retired.

Diane was a very private, independent and lovable person. She always worked hard for what she wanted and depended on no one but herself for what she needed.

She leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Dwayne R. Davis (Chakelia) and Anthon D. Davis; three grandchildren, Dwayne Gray, Djuan Williams and Dquan Williams. Diane is also survived by her siblings, Regina D. Stith, Jerome M. Davis (Sandra) and Glen C. Davis; great grandchildren, Djuan Williams, Jr., Zarianna Williams, Jamell Blake, Nyzaya Blake, Dwayne Brown, Aniyah Brown and Ava Gray; two aunts, Mary Ann Goode and Delilah Brown (Raymond); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended relatives and friends. Several devoted: LaShonda Davis, Tashia Hill, Nadine Jones, Jackie Fisher, Sarah and Harry Vest.

Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist.

Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.

J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.

Published in The Progress-Index from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Service
01:00 PM
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Patsy Hudson
July 24, 2020
Sending my condolences to the Davis family!!!Diane and I grew up in Bunker Hill.
Sylvia(Jones)Geter
Friend
July 24, 2020
Diana was Always know as a great person. When I met my husband Corby I later met Diana. She was so sweet she encourage Corby to keep pushing forward. They use to talk on the phone and share a few stories alone with a laugh from time to time. She would tell him and I to come see her. When she said that Corby would go. God has taken a great person from us. But we will always keep her in spirit. You will not be forgotten. Rest easy Diane no more pain or suffering you have ran your race.Rest Baby Rest. I love You Love Corby and Melika
Corby and Melika
Family
July 24, 2020
July 23, 2020
My deepest sympathy goes out to the Davis family. Diane...was an intellectual and a hard working lady. She was a Go - Getter, whatever she set her mind on doing, is what she does. An inspirational and energetic person that will be solely miss. May she Rest In Peace...

Peace, Love and Blessings,
Ho! Ho!
JAMES WASHINGTON
Friend
July 23, 2020
Carolyn Washington
Coworker
July 22, 2020
With Sympathy
Know that you are in my thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Betty Gilliam Spearman
Family
July 22, 2020
MRS.DIANE WAS THE SWEETEST WOMAN I’VE EVER LAID MY EYES ON.WHEN I WOULD STRESS ABOUT CERTAIN SITUATIONS SHE WOULD GIVE ME ENCOURAGING WORDS AND ADVICE ABOUT ANYTHING I HAD GOING ON. I’M GOING TO MISS YOU MRS.DIANE HEAVEN GAINED ANOTHER BEAUTIFUL ANGEL♥♥♥♥♥PRAYING FOR THE FAMILY.
Nickey Lovett
Neighbor
July 21, 2020
Sincere condolences to Pricillas family
Connie Jefferson-Woods
Classmate
July 21, 2020
I'm sorry for your loss. Ms. Diane I will miss you. We have been neighbors for years. My heart is broken to hear this. I will keep your family in my prayers. Love you.
LaToya Epps
Neighbor
July 20, 2020
I'll forever hold the memories we shared over these last 14 years. God loves you best and needed you home. The encouraging words, the kind and unkind advice lol, just let me know you cared. I'll definitely miss our talks. You'll forever be in our hearts.
Kekee Smith
Friend
July 20, 2020
Sending my condolences and prayers to the Davis family. God BLESS you all.
Sonja (smookjuice) Gilliam (Jennifer mom)
July 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patsy Hudson
Friend
July 20, 2020
Wayne and Anthon, thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
LaShunda Young
Friend
July 20, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this time. May GOD continue to bring peace and strength!
Christina Holmes
Friend
July 19, 2020
I remember growing up on Sussex Street and you would call Anthon in the house. We would joke on him about having to go in the house. May you continue to watch over your boys as they started a new chapter in their lives without you. As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. Love Zity
TYZITA TERRY-SMITH
Friend
July 19, 2020
From Jamie Gilliam and Diana Taylor: Sorry for your loss and sending condolences and prayers to the Davis Family. Pray God will keep you strong.
Diana Taylor
Family
July 19, 2020
Patsy Hudson
Friend
July 16, 2020
Dwayne and Anthon,
Wishing you peace to bring comfort, courage to face the days ahead and loving memories to hold in your hearts forever. My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this difficult time.
Adrienne Washington
July 16, 2020
To the Davis family: I am so sad for your loss. Please accept my deepest condolences. I am here for you.
Susie (Gilliam) Clarke
Family
July 14, 2020
May God continue to bless the Davis family in their time of sorrow.
ELLEN BOONE
Family
