Ms. Priscilla Diana Davis, 66, of 114 Mercury Street, Petersburg, VA, entered into eternal rest on Monday, July 13, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center.
Affectionately known to everyone as "Diane," she was born in Sussex County, VA, on March 24, 1954, to the late Rosa and Herbert Davis. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Wayne Davis, Willie H. Davis and Arthur T. Davis; and two devoted friends, Hazel M. Hill and Randolph Alexander.
Diane was a resident of Petersburg for the majority of her life in the area known to many as "Bunkerhill." She attended Petersburg Public Schools and graduated from Petersburg High School in 1973.
After high school, Diane completed a variety of career programs as she earned many achievement awards and certifications with her last from Moseley Flint Schools of Real Estate in 2006.
Diane went to the U. S. Army for a short period from 1984-1986. Diane was a former employee of Sonoco White Oak Company for 13 years from 1998-2011. She became a Licensed Real Estate Agent in 2007 and was employed by Century 21 Real Estate for a short period. Her last place of employment was Amazon from 2013-2016 after which she retired.
Diane was a very private, independent and lovable person. She always worked hard for what she wanted and depended on no one but herself for what she needed.
She leaves to cherish her memory: two sons, Dwayne R. Davis (Chakelia) and Anthon D. Davis; three grandchildren, Dwayne Gray, Djuan Williams and Dquan Williams. Diane is also survived by her siblings, Regina D. Stith, Jerome M. Davis (Sandra) and Glen C. Davis; great grandchildren, Djuan Williams, Jr., Zarianna Williams, Jamell Blake, Nyzaya Blake, Dwayne Brown, Aniyah Brown and Ava Gray; two aunts, Mary Ann Goode and Delilah Brown (Raymond); a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other extended relatives and friends. Several devoted: LaShonda Davis, Tashia Hill, Nadine Jones, Jackie Fisher, Sarah and Harry Vest.
Service will be held 1:00 P.M. Monday, July 27, 2020, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, the Rev. Dr. Andrew J. White, Sr., eulogist.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.