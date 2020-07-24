Diana was Always know as a great person. When I met my husband Corby I later met Diana. She was so sweet she encourage Corby to keep pushing forward. They use to talk on the phone and share a few stories alone with a laugh from time to time. She would tell him and I to come see her. When she said that Corby would go. God has taken a great person from us. But we will always keep her in spirit. You will not be forgotten. Rest easy Diane no more pain or suffering you have ran your race.Rest Baby Rest. I love You Love Corby and Melika

Corby and Melika

Family