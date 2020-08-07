1/
QUEEN E. CHAMBLISS WILLIAMSON
In the early morning hours of Sunday, August 2, 2020, Queen E. Williamson answered the voice of her angel telling her that her time down here was done. She was ready and had been waiting as her temple of 94 years was growing tired. She would leave a host of nieces, nephews, great, great-great and great great-great nieces and nephews. She treasured especially her time with her nieces, Audrey Flowers and Hester Graves, her great nieces, NaTasha Pope and Octavia Flowers, her great nephews, Daryl Graves and Michael Walker, her great-great nieces, Tierra Flowers, Leilani Graves, Amiya Graves and Mia Weaver, her great-great nephews, Pernell Pope, Jr, LaDale Pope, SeDarious Pope, Logan Graves, and Braden Graves; and great great-great nieces, Queen Heath and Jhenesis Pope, and great great-great nephews, Maurice Heath, III and Jyovanii Pope.

Funeral service with social distancing will be on Saturday, August 8, 2020, at noon at Peace Funeral Home Chapel, 237 Railroad Avenue, Waverly, VA 23890. Private family burial Briggs-Fields Cemetery.

Professional Service entrusted to Jones-Peace Funeral Home, Stony Creek, VA.Please visit www.jonespeacefuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Peace Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Jones-Peace Funeral Home - Stony Creek
13013 Park Avenue
Stony Creek, VA 23882
(434) 246-6446
