Mrs. Queen Esther Stevens Lewis, 59, of 60 Monument Avenue, Petersburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Southside Regional Medical Center. She was the daughter of the late Esther Thomas and George Thomas.
She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Dorothy Tucker; aunt, Dorothy Diane Eldridge; and her cousin, Francis Thomas, Jr.
She was a native of the Historic Blandford Community. She was a devoted mother, sister, aunt, and friend. She loved to cook and watch cooking shows and the old black and white movies. She also loved crossword puzzles.
Queen leaves to cherish her memories: three sons, José Stevens (Lawanda), Charles Stevens (Monique) and Dontrell Stevens (Anthony); five grandchildren, Indiara Hurt, K'Juan Stevens, Sah'mya Stevens, Sah'ryah Stevens and Marcel Stevens; three great grandchildren, Kay'vion Stevens, Ja'Marquez Hurt and Kyng Hurt; one god-daughter, Adasa Powell; one brother, George Stevens; two sisters, Earnestine Pitt (Raymond) and Gloria Mason (Carl); one aunt, Hattie Pulliam (Kenneth); one brother-in-law, Charles Mason; four nieces, devoted Hazel Hayes (Dondie), Shavon Thorne (Sherman), Chameka Wannamaker (Willie), and Ramonda Carroll (Douglas); three nephews, Jason Mason (Molicia), Charles Mason, Jr. (Sonya) and Cordel Mason (Nakita); two devoted friends, Charles McDaniel and Bernard Seward; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Graveside service will be held from 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, 7324 Church Road, North Dinwiddie, VA.
Please follow the CDC and State of Virginia guidelines.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020