|
|
One of God's chosen angels arrives August 22, 1927, to her parents, John Wesley, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth Robinson. At the time of her birth her family had no idea that their "bundle of joy," born in Petersburg, VA, would shine so bright in life and have such an impact in everyone's life.
Queen Sheba's three siblings included: Cleopatra Newman (Norris), John Wesley Robinson. Jr. (Diane) and Ida Elizabeth Thweatt (Arkell) whom she loved all dearly.
She was baptized at the age of thirteen and began her life as a missionary for God at Oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church in Petersburg, VA. She was a graduate of Peabody High School and attended Virginia State College in 1945. She married Joseph Roland and to this union they had three children, Terry Lee Miles (Paulette), Josette Patricia Miles and Brian Stephen Miles.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Roland Miles; son, Brian Stephen Miles; parents, John Wesley, Sr. and Margaret Elizabeth; and one sister, Cleopatra Newman.
Queen Sheba leaves to cherish her memories: two children, Terry Lee Miles (Paulette) and Josette Patricia Miles; six grandchildren, Joseph T. Miles, Sr. (Claudia), Waynette Starke, Tonya Starke-Roberts (Eric), Courtney Starke, Tobria Starke, and Taquita Holloway (Ray); eleven great grandchildren, Joseph T. Miles, Jr., Armin Harris, Jr., Thomas Tyler, Tearian Tyler, Tylain Tyler, Jakarim Patterson, J'Mais Patterson, Davariel Buford, Caress Jones and Jakari Starke (Chiquilla); one great-great grandchild, Jazari Starke; nephews, Marvin Williams (Kim), John Wesley Robinson III, and Juan Robinson; nieces, Karen Fuller, Johna Vasquez, Charlette Fairchild and, the apple of her eye Danielle Newman; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was an officer of the Imperial Court Daughters of America, Deputy of the State of Virginia. Isiserettes Drill Team, District II Deputy for the Isiserrettes Drill Team of the Mid-Atlantic States. Queen was promoted to Deputy Imperial Directress of the Imperial Court Isiserettes of the Nation where she retired from in 1993, after serving in Kentucky at the Shiners National Convention.
Queen Sheba has completed her life course and made the earthly transition into her new heavenly home where she joins her parents, John Wesley, Sr. and Margret Elizabeth, her sister, Cleopatra Newman, and also her son, Brian Stephen Miles.
She will always be remembered for her dedication to God, family, colleagues, special friend and her "beautiful smile," as well as her love for people.
Service will be held 12:00 Noon, Thursday, March 5, 2020, at oak Street A.M.E. Zion Church, 25 W. Wythe Street, Petersburg, VA, Rev. John D. Conwell, Jr., Pastor. The interment to follow at Wilkerson Memorial Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020