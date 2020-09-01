R. Graydon DeLoatche, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Carolyn Harville Deloatche; son, W. Bryant DeLoatche; daughter, Julianne D. Guller (Harold); and two grandsons, Paul J. Guller and Jay W. Guller, all of Henrico, VA. Graydon was born and raised in Southampton Co., VA. He left to serve his country in the U.S. Army. His almost 40 year career in public school education began as a teacher and baseball/basketball coach for Mecklenburg Co. Public Schools. After ten years with Prince George Co. Public Schools he worked his way from an elementary school principal to Assistant Superintendent with the Petersburg Public School System. Returning to Southampton Co., he worked as Assistant Superintendent. He concentrated on special education, early childhood education and reading programs throughout his career. Graydon was active in the communities where he lived and spent time helping his neighbors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Boykins Baptist Church, P.O. Box 316, Boykins, VA 23827 where he served as a deacon, or just donate time to an organization or a neighbor of your choosing. All funeral services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.