1/1
R. GRAYDON DeLOATCHE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share R.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
R. Graydon DeLoatche, 90, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of over 62 years, Carolyn Harville Deloatche; son, W. Bryant DeLoatche; daughter, Julianne D. Guller (Harold); and two grandsons, Paul J. Guller and Jay W. Guller, all of Henrico, VA. Graydon was born and raised in Southampton Co., VA. He left to serve his country in the U.S. Army. His almost 40 year career in public school education began as a teacher and baseball/basketball coach for Mecklenburg Co. Public Schools. After ten years with Prince George Co. Public Schools he worked his way from an elementary school principal to Assistant Superintendent with the Petersburg Public School System. Returning to Southampton Co., he worked as Assistant Superintendent. He concentrated on special education, early childhood education and reading programs throughout his career. Graydon was active in the communities where he lived and spent time helping his neighbors. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to Boykins Baptist Church, P.O. Box 316, Boykins, VA 23827 where he served as a deacon, or just donate time to an organization or a neighbor of your choosing. All funeral services will be private. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Progress-Index from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved