|
|
Rachel P. McCann went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years, Walter Day McCann; and her parents, Alfred and Irene Leveillee. Rachel was a faithful member of The Heights Baptist Church. She was a proud Army wife of 20 years and a loving homemaker, and adored being surrounded by her family and friends. Rachel loved cooking for her family, dancing, traveling and bingo.
She is survived by her children, William J. McCann, Theresa L. Garrett and her husband, David, Patricia E. Aultman and her husband, David; granddaughter, Kelly M. Hearle and her husband, Ethan and their daughter, Rachel K. Hearle; nephew, Danny Leveillee and his wife, Elaine; niece, Debbie Munn and her daughter, Devin; nephews, Jeff, David, Matthew, Mark McCullough; niece, Donna Williams; grandson, Jeff Drewry and daughters, Maddie and Ginna.
A memorial service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard. Inurnment will follow in Bermuda Memorial Park, Chester, Virginia. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday night, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019