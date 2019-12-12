Home

POWERED BY

Services
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
(804) 732-8911
For more information about
RAJAY JONES
View Funeral Home Obituary
Service
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
3:00 PM
J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
102 SOUTH AVE
Petersburg, VA 23803-4220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for RAJAY JONES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

RAJAY D. JONES


1983 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
RAJAY D. JONES Obituary
Our beloved, Mr. RaJay D. Jones known as "Big Rah," made his transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019. RaJay was born January 4, 1983, to Ann Marie Jones and the late Clarence Jones, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Jones, Sr.; and nephew, Clarence Jones III.
RaJay leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Jayasia and Jakhiya Davis; mother Ann Marie Jones; brother, Clarence Jones, Jr. (Michelle); sister, Sharonda Dennis (James); brother, Norris Ripley (Vickie); six nephews, Jayvon, Jaquan, and Jaron Dennis, Tyrek Jones, Norris Ripley, Jr., and Matthew Crawford; three nieces, Kiara and Alesya Jones, and Raven Ripley; four great nieces, Jadyn Thomas, Jahnae and Janiyah Dennis, and Madison Crawford; great nephew, Karon Dennis; devoted cousins, Nathaniel, Kevin, Kirk and Alonzo Jones; best friend, Andre Lofton; a host aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of RAJAY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of J.M.Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -