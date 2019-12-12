|
Our beloved, Mr. RaJay D. Jones known as "Big Rah," made his transition to be with the Lord on Monday, December 9, 2019. RaJay was born January 4, 1983, to Ann Marie Jones and the late Clarence Jones, Sr.
He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Jones, Sr.; and nephew, Clarence Jones III.
RaJay leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Jayasia and Jakhiya Davis; mother Ann Marie Jones; brother, Clarence Jones, Jr. (Michelle); sister, Sharonda Dennis (James); brother, Norris Ripley (Vickie); six nephews, Jayvon, Jaquan, and Jaron Dennis, Tyrek Jones, Norris Ripley, Jr., and Matthew Crawford; three nieces, Kiara and Alesya Jones, and Raven Ripley; four great nieces, Jadyn Thomas, Jahnae and Janiyah Dennis, and Madison Crawford; great nephew, Karon Dennis; devoted cousins, Nathaniel, Kevin, Kirk and Alonzo Jones; best friend, Andre Lofton; a host aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, in the Chapel of J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA. The interment to follow at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019