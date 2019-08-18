|
|
Mr. Ralph Thomas Clark, 64, of 22 Griggs Street, Petersburg, VA, departed his life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Southside Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 22, 1955 to the late Robert and Bernice Clark. He dedicated his life being the "Handyman of Petersburg" and he surrounded himself among his family whom he loved.
Mr. Clark was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Bernice Clark; two brothers, Harold Lee Clark and Billy Clark; sister, Beatrice Clark; nephew, Michael Clark and one niece, Juanita Clark.
He left to cherish his memory: two devoted brothers, Clifton Clark (Noretia), and David Clark; three sisters, Gladys Coleman, Mary Jones and Hazel Clark, all of Petersburg; aunt, Ethel Jones; uncle, Edward Clark; three dedicated nieces, Crystal McKeever, Crystal Browder and Lisa Browder; several close friends, the Browder Family, Harold Bae, Mary Jones, Lee Clark, Ballie, and R. Lee; a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Service will be held 2:00 P.M., Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the Chapel of J. M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, Prophet Rashaun Hill, eulogist and Evangelist Yvette Lewis Hill Harris, officiating. The interment to follow at the Barner Family Cemetery.
J.M. Wilkerson Funeral Establishment, Inc., 102 South Avenue, Petersburg, VA, (804) 732-8911, www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com, watch the funeral services live online at www.jmwilkersonsince1874.com.
Published in The Progress-Index from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019