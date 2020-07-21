Mr. Ramond, "AKA", (Raymond, Kool-Aid, Koolie, Big Bill) Antonio Phillips, of 230 Saint Mark Street, Petersburg, VA., swiftly and unexpectedly left us behind on July 15, 2020 at John Randolph Hospital.
Raymond was born February 20, 1966 in Petersburg, VA to Raymond Graves and Mary Clayton Phillips.
At an early age, Raymond, along with two of his brothers, Ernest and Kelly gave their lives to Christ and became members of Good Shepherd Baptist Church under the leadership of Rev. Walter B. Thomas. Kool-Aid, as he was also affectionately called, graduated from Petersburg High School class of '84. Raymond was an avid Redskins fan, self-proclaimed chef, and most importantly, a lover of Jesus Christ. He was our very own MacGyver where you would find several of his inventions, into the future setups and gadgets all around the inside and outside of the house. He loved family, especially "the apple of his eye", his mother Mary. He was the "candy man" to his nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and any child that came his way giving out candy and treats anytime they were in trouble, on punishment or just because, well that's who he was to them. He was more that an uncle, he was the babysitter on several occasions and educator. Koolie held several jobs where he would display his self-taught culinary skills, to name a few included, Bellwood, Southside Regional Medical Center and more importantly around family and friends. He was always around a stove stirring up something that sometimes did not look appealing but if you were brave enough to sample it, you would find that it was most delicious. Koolie was a silent gentle giant, always the peace maker, however, if you upset him, he would stretch his eyes and as he would say, "spit some knowledge".
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ernest and Hester Clayton; sister, Fay Marshall Phillips-LeSane; and niece, Tameka King.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving, devoted mother of whom he was her personal caregiver, Mary Phillips, and his father, Raymond Graves; five sisters, Gwendolyn Lewis and Ronette Edmonds both of Petersburg, VA, Felicia Gholson (DJ) of Dinwiddie, VA, Glenisha Ray of Fredericksburg, VA and Romana Elmore of Temple Hills, MD; eight brothers: Orlando Phillips of Oakland, VA, Aubrey Phillips, Sr. (Maria) of Prince George, VA, Ernest Phillips (Sara) Richmond, VA, Kelly Phillips of Temple Hills, MD (where Koolie would sometimes reside as well), Randolph Fittz, Tyrone Dabney, Dennis Collier all of Petersburg, VA and James Graves (Angie) of Los Angeles, CA; thirty plus nieces and nephews and thirty plus great nieces and nephews to whom he was dubbed, "Big Bill" by some; and lastly, a host of cousins and too many close, devoted, loyal friends to name them all. Each person that crossed paths with Raymond knew exactly where they stood in his life and in his heart because he made it very apparent with his loving and caring personality.
A special thank you to the Hopewell Emergency Crew team and John Randolph Hospital emergency department for their diligent attempts to keep Ramond here with us.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Ramond A. Phillips will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at the chapel of Bland Funeral Home, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. Bishop Jeffrey L. Reaves, Sr., eulogist, and Pastor Kim S. White Officiant. Interment to follow at Dinwiddie Memorial Park, Dinwiddie. The family will be receiving visitors at the home of his mother Mary Phillips, 230 Saint Mark Street, Petersburg, VA 23803. Public visitation will be held from from 10-8pm, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at the Petersburg Chapel of Bland Funeral Homes.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Bland Funeral Homes, 137 Harrison Street, Petersburg. To leave an online condolence or for more information visit us at blandfuneralhomes.com
or call us at (804)732-7841.